CROQUET

On Saturday 13 June Aussie Croquet was played with 26 in attendance.

All three games were won by David West, Noel Jolliffe, John Browne, Fay Picker and Elvy Quirk. Congratulations to those players.

There were some close games of 14/13 played on the day as follows: Carolyn Neilsen & John Browne defeated Rex Toole & Geoff Coles, Harley Stewart & Vince Roberts defeated Tony Bernardi & Robin Pols, Cheryl Toohey & John Browne defeated Allan Ridley & Darryl Burley.

There were many 14/11 scores as follows: Noel Jolliffe & Fay Picker defeated Peter Mackay & Bill Scott, whilst Peter West (playing solo) fell short to Kevin Wenning (also playing solo), Rex Toole & Tony Bernardi were defeated by Elvy Quirk & Colleen Liebich, May Jones & Neil Riley also fell short to Noel Jolliffe & Fay Picker, Vince Roberts & Geoff Coles defeated by Frank Donohoe & Bill Scott, Robin Pols & Russell Anderson defeated by Carolyn Neilsen & Enid Baker, Kevin Rubie & Kevin Wenning defeated Peter West & Harley Stewart, Elvy Quirk & David West defeated Peter Mackay & Harley Stewart, Neil Riley (solo) defeated Allan Ridley & Rex Toole, Robin Pols & nonohoe defeated Kevin Wenning & Russell Anderson.

A total of 14/9 scores as follows: Elvy Quirk & Colleen Liebich defeated Allan Ridley & Cheryl Toohey, Darryl Burley & Russell Anderson fell short to Kevin Rubie & David West, Peter Mackay (playing solo) was defeated by David West.

A runaway score of 14/6 was recorded by John Browne & Bill Scott when they defeated Vince Roberts & Geoff Coles and similar score of 14/8 came to Darryl Burley & Noel Jolliffe when they too defeated Colleen Liebich & Kevin Rubie.

Further 14/10 scores on the day were Enid Baker & Frank Donohoe who were defeated by Neil Riley & May Jones, Cheryl Toohey & May Jones were also defeated by Peter West & Fay Picker.

It is no doubt a challenging game on Saturday when the tables can turn so quickly when a player who is well behind can all of a sudden get a good run and come to the front in quick time and overtake his/her opponent/s.

It is important that we use our clips at each hoop to indicate whether a player has been through that hoop or not as sometimes our memory is not that good.

Forbes and Orange croquet clubs enjoyed a beautiful day on the local greens.

On Tuesday 16 June Golf Croquet was played under beautiful skies, a lovely warm day when it is supposed to be winter.

There were 44 players on the day including five players visiting from Orange Croquet Club.

We made them very welcome and it was a delight to have them join us for the day.

Players from Orange were Nigel Sethack, David Jameson, Maurice Aplin, Julie Hoogenboom and Edward Hoogenboom. They all play off a handicap and all played really well. A total of 30 games were played on the day.

All three games were won on the day by Neil Riley, Kevin Wenning & Ray Burridge. Well done to those players.

A runaway score of 12/1 was recorded when Jennifer Wenning & Sally Perry fell short to David Jameson (Orange) (solo).

Further runaway score of 11/2 was recorded by Tony Bernardi & Peter West who defeated Sue Jolliffe & Geoff Coles.

10/3 scores recorded by Unknown & Nigel Sethack (Orange) who defeated Julie Hoogenboom (Orange) & Ray Martin, Bruce Toole & Darryl Burley defeated Sally Perry & Jennifer Wenning, Bill Scott & Edward Hoogenboom (Orange) defeated Joy Hocking & Wayne Denyer, Peter West (playing solo) defeated Bruce & Rex Toole, Kevin Rubie & Neil Riley defeated Sue Wade & Wayne Denyer.

9/4 scores on the day were recorded by the following: Sarah Black & Edward Hoogenboom (Orange) were defeated by Bill Scott & May Jones, Jennifer Wenning & Helen Lupis defeated by Neil Riley & Bruce Toole, Barbara Bruce & Sue Wade defeated by Enid Baker & Andrew Black, Irene Ford & Russell Anderson defeated by Peter Mackay & Ray Burridge, Sarah Black & Erica Campbell defeated by Andrew Black & Irene Riley, Elvy Quirk & Joy Hocking defeated by Nigel Sethack (Orange ) & Ray Martin.

The following 8/5 scores were recorded by : Lyall Strudwick & Neil Riley defeated Sue Wade & Russell Anderson, Ray Burridge & Mal Smith defeated Enid Baker & Frank Donohoe, Evelyn Mahlo & Irene Riley defeated Wayne Denyer & Helen Lupis, Margaret Dent & Sally Perry defeated Sue Jolliffe & Wayne Wright, Lyall Strudwick & Geoff Coles defeated Darryl Burley & Julie Hoogenboom (Orange), Edward Hoogenboom (Orange) & Sue Jolliffe defeated May Jones & Waye Wright.

Close scores of 7/6 recorded on the day were as follows: Erica Campbell & Maurice Aplin (Orange) defeated Irene Ford & John Browne, Joy Hocking & Kevin Wenning defeated Noel Jolliffe & Andrew Black, Colleen Liebich & Peter Mackay defeated Kevin Rubie & Barbara Bruce, Elvy Quirk & David Jameson (Orange) defeated Wayne Wright & Margaret Dent, Nigel Sethack (Orange) Evelyn Mahlo defeated Rex Toole & May Jones, John Browne & Noel Jolliffe defeated Mal Smith & Peter West, Maurice Aplin (Orange) & Erica Campbell defeated Sarah Black & Elvy Quirk, Kevin Wenning & Irene Ford defeated David Jameson (Orange) & Tony Bernardi, Ray Martin & Frank Donohoe defeated Kevin Rubie & Colleen Liebich, Ray Burridge & Mal Smith defeated Lyall Strudwick & Peter Mackay, Kevin Wenning & Julie Hoogenboom (Orange) defeated John Browne & Geoff Coles.

Croquet is played on Tuesday and Saturday each week and if you are interested in trying the game enquiries may be directed to 0428540272.

Stay safe, stay well.

By ELVY QUIRK