CROQUET

By ELVY QUIRK

Easter celebrations at croquet

On Saturday 28 March 2026 Aussie Croquet was played on a much cooler day and with 23 in attendance. A total of 17 games were played on the day with three game winners being David West, John Farah, Bill Scott & Elvy Quirk. Congratulations to all those players on their wins.

We once again made welcome Jamie Thomson who is in Forbes on a visit to his mother Pammie Thomson. Jamie hasn’t played with us for a while but he certainly is still has the know how.

There were a couple of runaway scores recorded on the day when Carolyn Nelisen & Vince Roberts trailed Irene Riley & David West 14/8, whilst 14/9 scores went to Neil Riley (playing solo) defeating Fay Picker & Peter West.

There were a number of 14/10 scores as follows: Pam & Jamie Thomson were defeated by Kevin Rubie & John Browne, Irene Riley & Allan Jones defeated by Elvy Quirk & Fay Picker, Peter West & Tony Bernardi defeated by Colleen Liebich & John Farah, Enid Baker & Peter Mackay defeated by Bill Scott (playing solo), Frank Donohoe & Rex Toole defeated by Allan & May Jones, Jamie Thomson & Rex Toole defeated by Bill Scott & David West, Kevin Rubie & Vince Roberts defeated by Fay Picker & David West, John Allegri & Neil Riley defeated by John Farah & Peter Mackay.

There were also a number of 14/11 scores when Colleen Liebich & Frank Donohoe trailed Elvy Quirk & Peter Mackay, John Allegri & Allan Jones defeated by Vince Roberts & May Jones, Carolyn Neilsen & Tony Bernardi defeated by Colleen Liebich & Enid Baker, Carolyn Neilsen & Enid Baker defeated by Kevin Rubie & Irene Riley, Rex Toole & John Browne defeated by Bill Scott & Peter West.

14/12 scores as follows: John Farah & Pam Thomson defeated Tony Bernardi & John Browne, Elvy Quirk & Allan Jones defeated Frank Donohoe & May Jones.

On Tuesday 31 March Golf Croquet was played with 35 in attendance and all enjoyed the day and the Easter celebrations.

Morning tea in the order of hot cross buns supplied by Irene Ford and May Jones, two of our members. The buns were indeed lovely and fresh and enjoyed by all.

Also on the day President, Elvy contributed to supplying Easter eggs for all the members. All bagged up and ready to go they were suitably received and enjoyed by all.

On the day 27 games of croquet were played with some good scores. All three games were won by Enid Baker, Daryl Burley, Neil Riley, Mal Smith, Neville Spry & Rex Toole. Well done to those players.

A 12/1 runaway score was recorded by Lyall Strudwick when he defeated Lyn Harmston.

10/3 also runaway scores were recorded when John Browne & John Farah defeated Sarah Black & Erica Campbell, Enid Baker & John Farah defeated Margaret Dent & Kevin Rubie, John Browne & Peter West defeated Erica Campbell & David Nock, Rex Toole & Peter West defeated Peter Mackay & Elvy Quirk.

9/4 scores recorded by Elvy Quirk & Neville Spry who defeated Fay Picker & May Jones, Peter Mackay & Neil Riley defeated Tony Bernardi & Peter West, Enid Baker & Bruce Toole (brother/sister combination) defeated Pam Thomson (solo), Neil Gilmour & Neil Riley defeated Sarah Black & Marie Spry, Lyall Strudwick & Daryl Burley defeated Erica Campbell & David Nock, Mal Smith (solo) defeated Ray Martin & Peter Mackay, Kevin Rubie & Sally Perry defeated May Jones & Frank Donohoe, Neville Spry & Fay Picker defeated Helen Lupis & John Browne.

A further 8/5 scores on the day as follows: Allan Jones & Bill Scott defeated Lyn Harnston & Joy Hocking, Neil Riley & Sarah Black defeated Geoff Coles & Fay Picker, Rex Toole & Mal Smith defeated Pam Thomson & May Jones, Enid Baker & John Farah defeated Margaret Dent & Kevin Rubie, Neville Spry & Bill Scott defeated Peter Mackay & Elvy Quirk, Enid Baker & Andrew Black defeated Tony Bernardi & Lyn Harmston.

There were a number of 7/6 close scores also recorded.

To all members please note there will be Croquet on Easter Saturday and whilst I know 25 April, ANZAC Day, is a little way off but as a mark of respect there will not be Croquet played on that day.

It is lovely to see all the new players which we gathered on our Open Day still coming along and enjoying the game and many have already paid their membership and ordered their uniforms. Well done to those new players, it is hoped that you are made to feel welcome and enjoying the game and the friendship and fellowship the club has to offer.