SQUASH

By DROP SHOT

The Forbes Squash Club’s annual Championships began last week, Wednesday 5 August and Thursday 6.

Held over two weeks, with five nights of competition and finishing with finals on Friday night 14 August.

A highlight mega match so far would have to be Cameron Dale v Max Ridley which was a huge event going to and fro, and score sheet filling point for point throughout but Cameron continued his versatile, relentless retrieving, scoring three 15s, 12 and finally another 15 against Max’s 11, 12, 17, 15 and 12, sensational effort fellas.

Women's A, B and C grade are round robins: Nine ladies compete across those divisions.

Favourites could be George Lane, Alex Bayley and Lucy Robinson.

The Men's A, B, C grades have a total of 38 players and are played as a knockout series with backdraws for those who lose early on.

The Junior Novice ranks comprising both genders and boasting keen young contestants are in a round robin event also.

Men’s A Grade honors will be well contested and no doubt produce some exciting matches.

The first night of competition Wednesday 5 saw a total of 20 matches.

Ladies: Shanna Nock v Claire Bayley 3-0, Deb Bryant v Lindy Cowhan 3-4.

Men's: Sam Hornery v Alex Doyle 0-3, Oli Dawes v Austen Brown 3-0, Regan Acret v Cooper Jones 3-0 and Dan Bayley v Jake Shaw 0-3. Nate Makwort v Jacob Davis 3-0, T-Jay Markwort v Sebastian Markwort 3-0, Greg Ridge v Noah Brown 4-3, Juniors; Robey McMillan v Danielle Hornery 3-0, Danielle Hornery v Georgia Bayley 3-0.

Thursday evening’s matches totaled 15.

Ladies George Lane v Shanna Nock 3-0, Lindy Cowhan v Lucy Robinson 0-3. Mens; Henry Kross v Alex Doyle 3-0, Jay Kross v Jake Shaw 3-0, Darryn Piper v Oli Dawes 3-0, Max Jones v Regan Acret 3-0, Lockie Jones v Dave West 3-0, Pete Cowhan v Blair Thomas 2-5, Scott Webb v Lawry Brayne 3-0, Dennis Haynes v Greg Ridge 3-0, Tim Welsh v Nate Markwort 4-3, Bradman Hardy v T-Jay Markwort 3-0, Jacob Cannon v Lucas Jones 0-3.

More action-packed matches next week, stay tuned.