Matches of the week: Danielle Hornery and Grace Chudleigh two aspiring young players already displaying ample talent, produced a magnificent match with a good variety of strokes, which went set for set until at 13 points all in the fifth Danielle secured the win 15-13. Fantastic effort girls.

Sebastion Markwort v Jacob Davis over five sets where great court coverage by both blokes kept the ball in play for exhausting rallies.

Sebastion won set one 15-10, set four 15-9 then equaled Jacob 14 all but lost the fifth 14-16. Great stuff.

Wednesday night 26 August all matches were played.

Court one: Benticks v Coombs 11 to 10.

Michelle v Graham 5-2, sub Lucas Bentick v Lucy Robinson 1-6, Zac Wheeldon v Georgia Bayley 5-2.

Court two: Bayleys v Schofields 11 to 9.

Alex v Ellie 5-2, Lucas Bentick v Oliver Bayley 6-1.

Court three: Cogswells v McMillans 12 points to 9.

Christine v sub Lindy Cowhan 6-1, Nikki Doyle v Kimberley Chudleigh 2-5. Danielle Hornery v Grace Chudleigh 4-3.

Thursday evening

Court one: Jones v Shaws 25 points to 16.

Max v Jake 6-1, Austen Brown v Cooper Jones 1-6, Sandy Paterson v Cam Dale 2-5, Scott Webb v Lawry Brayne 6-1, Tim Coombs won a big match against Bradman Hardy 4-3.

Court two: Pipers v Hornerys 14 to 35.

Darryn v Sam 6-1, Will Markwort v George Lane 1-6, Mark Webb v Blaire Thomas 1-6, sub Max Ridley v Dave West 2-5, sub Sam Mackay v sub Hunter Bilsborough 2-5, Greg Ridge v Hunter Bilsborough 1-6 and Henry Willis v sub Adam Jones 1-6.

Court three: Dawes v Doyles 26 to 22.

Oli v Alex 6-1, sub Chris McQuie v Dan Bayley 1-6, Lockie Jones v Claire Bayley fofeit to Claire, Lucas Jones v Anthony Trotter 6-1, Sebastion Markwort v Jacob Davis 3-4.

This week’s draw both nights: Team 1 v 3, 5 v 2, 6 v 4.