MEN'S GOLF By SHORT PUTT The Forbes golfers enjoyed sunny if breezy conditions last weekend as they traversed the course in search of their best score. Among the field were the contenders for the ‘Medal of Medallist’ vying to grab the last individual trophy for the year. The course was in great shape after last weekend’s Nissan Classic with the greens again running at a good pace. An additional hazard for the golfers was a fallen tree across much of the 4th fairway. For the shorter hitters this narrowed the target fairway considerably. The competition was an 18-hole individual stroke, sponsored by Loomzy’s Fish-n-Fix. The good conditions saw 73 players in the field. There were two visitors from Condobolin and one junior playing. But all eyes were on the Medallist contenders. There were 29 contenders for the ‘MoM’. A few of those were unable to play increasing the chances for the remainder. In the final result seven of the contenders matched par or better with a three-way tie for second spot. The ‘Medal of Medallist’ for 2026 was Peter Dawson who played steady golf to finish on nett 69 after carding a scratch par round. Behind him Dale Page, Jack Dobell and Cam Herbert all finished on nett 70, with each having a story to tell where they lost some valuable shots. In the daily comp the Div-1 was won by Peter Dawson (nett 69). He did not start well with a double-bogey but followed that with a birdie. There were further dropped shots on the 4th and 5th holes. The back-9 was where Ecky won the Trophy. He birdied the 12th, 13th and 17th holes to balance out the front-9 and finish on Scratch 72. The Div-1 runner-up was Jack Dobell with his 70 nett. He played steady golf throughout his round. There were no ‘blow-out’ holes for him, but he needed a few more putts for par to drop in. The Div-2 was won by Cam Herbert with a nett 70. His front-9 was a bit up and down with a double-bogey start and another on the 4th. He had an unfortunate ‘triple’ on the 7th after tangling with a few trees. His back-9 was steady although his chipping on the 12th let him down and possibly robbed him of the MoM Trophy. The Div-2 runner-up was Dale Page also on 70 nett but who lost out on count back. He was looking good having completed the front-9 under his handicap. But on the back-9 double-bogeys on the 10th, 15th and 17th holes held him back. The NTPs went to: 9th – Alf Davies; 18th – Peter Dawson, neither of whom converted for 2’s. From the returned cards only three 2’s were recorded. Dave Quirk scored a blinder on the 1st hole but that was his highlight. There were two scored on the 18th which was peppered with clean tee shots. Each name on the score sheet was beaten by a player about four groups behind them with the final name safe as houses. The Super pin was keenly contested with five names on the sheet. The first four names reduced the distance by about 1 metre each time. Then the last name closed the gap by nearly 3 metres. Andrew Dukes put his shot to 194 cm, commenting that the putt was longer than he was tall. He had to settle for a par. Golf is one of those few sports which gives rise to many stories with some demonstrating opposite ends of the spectrum. Shane Sallaway was the only player to manage a birdie on the 7th hole. Jade Page managed a birdie but it was with his second ball after shooting his tee shot OB so his actual score was ‘6’. The wind was in an awkward quarter which may have contributed to the many tee shots off the 1st that connected with the first big gum on the left. Some shots dropped down, others rebounded either way and a few came back towards the tee. The resulting second shots were all difficult. It is not all doomsayer stories. Brett Woonton did not do well on the 9th hole, finding the water and then falling asleep over his putt. But he recovered well to break-90 and be in contention for the MoM, missing out by only two shots. And of course there is the demonstration of skill. Ecky Dawson chipped in on one hole and putted in from off the green on another. Yes, even the best of golfers need some luck at times, but the better golfers seem to have more luck than the others. Just ask the legendary Gary Player. Here is the news: Some of you may have seen the social media reports of damage on some greens. When you are out there playing please encourage all players to respect the course and to respect the hard work put in by the course staff to keep the course in such good condition. Please report any unwarranted behaviour to the Pro Shop. It is crystal ball time: This Saturday 28 November the comp is a 4BBB Stableford Medley, sponsored by T&M Tyres. In keeping with the summer conditions December and January will see a majority of competitions in Stableford format, except for the Monthly Medals. SUMMER SIXERS By SMOOTH SWINGER In the fifth round of the Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition low scores were difficult to record with no team breaking the 100 barrier. This meant that many matches had close contest. In Group 1 the top of the table clash saw Forbes Auto (107) knock off Elders Insurance (108) to now share top spot with The Choppers who downed HD&SI. Murray’s Mates had another loss going down to Backpack Bandits. Group 2 saw the top team Six Appeal (108.5) went down to Shankaholics (102) who managed the equal best score of the round. Bump and Rums accounted for LIV Golf. Full Strength Dry accounted for Southside Swingers when they could not get a score in. The closest match was in Group 3 where Part Time Putters (102) edged past Optimists (102.5) to move ahead of them on the table. Table leaders Duffers (106) went down to Flip Floppers (104.5) in another close contest. Still Trying easily accounted for LITT. Group 4 also saw the table leader go down. ‘Out and About’ had a big loss to EHAG and close the gap between them. Sandbaggers (113) were lucky to get past Headland Hackers (115.5) while Midpro had an easy win over Globe Hotel. For week 5 the voucher winners were: Members – Archie Quirk (31 nett), Non-members – Ricky Brett (29.5 nett). The ball sweep went down to 34.5 nett. Teams having a ‘bye’ are reminded to still put a score in to earn the extra points for either ‘6 cards or more’ or ‘team score below 103’. The ‘bonus round’ will be played in Round 7 so we encourage all teams to put maximum effort in to earn extra points. Keep the insect repellent handy. VETS GOLF Grenfell veteran golfers shone brightly last Thursday in the Lachlan Valley Association monthly competition played in Forbes winning the much sought after shield with a combined total of 105 points from their best three individual scores. It’s not only that, but the golfers from one of the best sand greens layouts in the country fought out placing in B grade with Gary McFaden winning on a count-back with 36 points from Peter Mawhinney who later ruled his winning chances due to complications at the 4th hole resulting in zero points. But the best for the day came from one of the better sportsmen in the area with the host clubs Ken Sanderson liking the challenge of playing a well groomed course from tee to green scoring three shots below his handicap with 39 points. Runner-up and one never far from the trophy table, Warren Steele from West Wyalong was runner-up, only one point in arrears. Nearest the pins, 9th A grade Don McKeowen (F), B grade John Grogan (G’fell), 18th Steve Uphill (F), B grade Keith Cartman (W/W). Ball sweep to 30 points – Forbes and Parkes players only. 33 Ted Morgan (F), 32 Les Little, Ken Walton (F), 31 Peter Boschman, Joe Davies (P), Ann Simmons, Wendy Simmons, Alf Davies, John Milton (F), 30 Robert J Lea (P), Peter Barnes, Jeff Moon, Niel Duncan, Max Haley, Steve McAlister (F). After a well presented morning tea 51 players, including five ladies, took part which was well received by officials being a postponed competition mixing with the arrival of harvest. As mentioned above Grenfell (with 9 representatives) won the shield with 105 points from Forbes (25) 104, West Wyalong (9) 101 and Parkes (9) 92. Winner of the shield for 2026 is yet to be announced but it has Forbes has firm favourites to again collect. There was one visitor on Thursday, Warren Jones from Kiama playing off a three handicap openly stated he enjoyed all aspects of the competition and challenges the Forbes course presented. Coming schedule for Twin Town vets – Thursday, play again in Forbes, noms from 9am, shot gun start 9.30am; Thursday December 3, Parkes – regular competition followed by annual Christmas party; December 10, Forbes - 2-ball ambrose sponsored by Forbes Scrap Metal and Woolworths Forbes (for financial members only); December 17, Parkes – last outing for 2026. On the financial members note, some members from Forbes are yet to ‘pay up’ and if not done so by December 10 will be unable to play the ambrose competition for leg hams. Fees is $20, please pay at the Pro Shop re addressed to Beryl Roberts. Eleven played the Tuesday comp last week with the BG scribe noting the big hitting Neal Herbert (it’s in the Herbert family, remember his father Bruce? He loved to give ‘em a ride) with 27 points from Ted Morgan 26 with three others on 23 points. ‘The Editor’ Ted is leading the Top Dog cash prize for November with 83 points while the come-back ‘kid’ Trevor Drury is waiting for a slip-up close behind on 81. With one week remaining the rest of the field is headed by Warwick Judge and Ken Sanderson on 75 points. Tuesday players, have your get your name down for the Christmas party for Tuesday December 1? Names are needed for catering purposes re the barbecue at the Golfie with drinks. A good time to nominate will be Tuesday with ball toss at the regular time of 9am for playing partners.