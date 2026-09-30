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Dennis Bush-trained galloper wins at Grenfell

<p>Talkachino with apprentice Jacob Stiff claiming the Grenfell Cup 1.74 lengths ahead of Parkes trained JessandI ridden by Forbes apprentice Jess Del Frari.\\t</p>\\n
<p>Talkachino with apprentice Jacob Stiff claiming the Grenfell Cup 1.74 lengths ahead of Parkes trained JessandI ridden by Forbes apprentice Jess Del Frari.\\t</p>\\n

Talkachino with apprentice Jacob Stiff claiming the Grenfell Cup 1.74 lengths ahead of Parkes trained JessandI ridden by Forbes apprentice Jess Del Frari.

Racing news with Col Hodges
Colin Hodges
September 30, 2026 • 07:00

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