The Parkes and Forbes harness racing clubs are basking in the success of their combined two-day carnival over the last weekend.

The neighbouring clubs were dealt a challenge after a programming glitch had them racing two days apart but after careful planning both the race meeting at Parkes on Friday night and Sunday’s ANZAC meeting produced some entertaining racing, particularly in the heats, final and consolation of “The Palmer” – the series that honours local living harness racing legend Bill Palmer.

Bill is recognised as an institution in the sport, his involvement spanning over 60 years, 50 of which he held the mantle of the Western District’s number one race caller.

And the series belonged to Bathurst trainer Josh Turnbull who combined with leading Canowindra reinsman Mat Rue who guided seven-year-old mare Get Up Betty to strong wins in both the heat and final of The Palmer.

Rue was ever so patient throughout the 2060 metre trip taking runs from midfield when they presented before coming away with a clear victory over Ronzel Sonny and Studleigh Starlite.

Driver Mat Rue with Get Up Betty, club president Lex Crosby, Cruz, Josh and Jess Turnbull, Kasey Orr holding Maeve, Emma Gaffney, Tony Dumesny and Bill Palmer. The Turnbulls co-own the horse with A Goninan and P Larsen.

Sunday's meeting featured a moving ANZAC ceremony headed by Forbes RSL sub-branch member Brian Jones, and warmed the heart when it was announced that an estimated $16,000 was raised for the Little Wings charity which assists ill children to fly to Sydney for medical treatment.

Champion trainer-driver Amanda Turnbull and her cousin Olivia Frisby each scored winning doubles at Forbes, Amanda taking out the Agriwest Little Wings Forbes Diggers Cup aboard Mike Ross.

The race over the 2470 metre stayer’s trip was run at a frantic pace allowing Turnbull to sit back and let it all unfold for the opening 2000 metres.

Down the back for the final time, she got moving on the odds-on favourite and despite being four wide on the track, the gelding unleashed a powerful finish to sweep past the leaders in the run home.

Saint Veran and Allstarzzz Frankie chased Mike Ross home for the minor placings.

Forbes RSL Sub Branch president Bryan Jones congratulates Rebecca Crosby, winning driver Jason Hewitt, Heidi Holland, Michael Dumesny and Lex Crosby.

Amanda’s other winner came earlier in the afternoon when Born To Entertain smashed the two-year-old race record when taking out the Neville and Doreen Pellow Memorial, rating an impressive 1.56.7 to defeat Nuggetgotareason and Justaquickschooner.

Olivia Frisby’s double came via a smart win by Reason To Party in the Robert and Rosemary Lee Memorial and an equally strong performance by Judah Red in the TAB.COM.AU Super Maiden.

Locally owned pacers joined the list of winners on Sunday with the Gary Eyre trained-Ella Turnbull driven Karinya Haz taking out the Pud Woods Memorial and the Lex Crosby owned In Lexys Words in the Forbes RSL Sub-Branch Les Findley Memorial for Jason Hewitt.

Visiting Tamworth trainer-driver Tom Ison was able to make his long trip worthwhile when his pacer Fox Trot was a runaway winner in the Clarrie, Val and Peter Robb Memorial.

It was a huge effort by both horse and driver as, after winning his qualifying heat at Parkes on Friday night, Ison travelled back to Tamworth and then returned to Forbes on Sunday.

New South Wales Premiership winning trainer Nathan Turnbull had the last word for the Carnival when he guided Memphis Fury to victory in the Thank You Little Wings Waratah Heat, defeating Kadar and Always Adorned, the first two placegetters booking their spots in the $25,000 final to be staged at Tabcorp Park Menangle on May 9.

Harness racing will return to the Forbes Paceway next Sunday for an eight-race program.