HARNESS RACING

By CRAIG DUMESNY

The Parkes and Forbes Harness Racing Clubs have joined forces to create a two-day carnival this weekend.

A clash was scheduled for the neighbouring clubs so officials from both clubs decided that the best solution was to conduct qualifying heats in two series races at Parkes on Friday night which will lead into finals on Sunday.

Traditionally, Forbes races on Anzac Day but with a raft of racing programmed on the TAB on Saturday, the race meeting was moved to Sunday.

Four qualifying heats of “The Palmer” which honours former race caller Bill Palmer will be conducted at Parkes with horses vying for a spot in the $12,000 final while two heats of a 0-2 win race seeing the first five placegetters to compete in an $11,000 final at Forbes.

Leading NSW Trainer, Natthan Turnbull, has a runner in each of the six qualifying heats at Parkes and is likely to take a strong hand into Sunday afternoon’s Forbes meeting.

A total of $105,000 will be up for grabs at Forbes for a nine-race program headed up by the $15,000 time-honoured Forbes Diggers Cup.

And apart from “The Palmer” final, other feature races include a $15,000 HRNSW Super Maiden, a NSW State Bred 2yo Pace which also carries $15,000 in stakes.

The $11,000 Parkes to Forbes Final, an $11,832 3yo Pace, a $10,000 heat of the Menangle Waratah Series and two other $7,000 races make up what is going to be a fabulous afternoon of pacing action at Forbes.

Gates at the Forbes Showground will open at midday on Sunday, 26 April.

The program will include the club’s traditional ANZAC service, and family-friendly entertainment throughout the day.

This year's event will raise funds for Little Wings, which provides free air and ground transport for country children needing medical care in the city - including families in our communities.

The meeting’s feature event will be the AgriWest Thank You Little Wings Diggers Cup and while entry to the meeting is free, donations for Little Wings are being accepted at the gate.

The club is also selling raffle tickets in the lead‑up to race day, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Winners will be drawn on the day, with a range of prizes on offer.

A colouring‑in competition will be distributed to local schools and preschools, with prizes available for participating children, and younger racegoers will be entertained with a jumping castle.

A canteen will also operate throughout the day.