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Dobell blitzes in monthly medals, golfers to contest Classic this weekend

<p>Mike Stewart on course. PHOTO: Short Putt</p>\\n
<p>Mike Stewart on course. PHOTO: Short Putt</p>\\n

Mike Stewart on course. PHOTO: Short Putt

News and results from Forbes Golf Club
November 11, 2026 • 06:00

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