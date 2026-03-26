Dragon boat trainer Chris Favelle has been recognised as our coach / trainer of the year at the annual Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

This award recognises the people, usually volunteers, who ensure players and participants and taught the correct skills and techniques and have a fitness level for performance results and injury prevention.

An experienced and successful dragon boat coach, Chris gives his time to develop the skills needed for the sport.

He supported the successful Forge crew (from Forbes, Parkes and Geelong) to a third place at the 2025 Australia Masters Games in Canberra; brought paddlers from Forbes, Parkes and Blue Mountains together to compete at the western region regatta.

Chris is known for his welcoming approach with newcomers to the sport, encouraging them to move to competitive regattas; and maintains a training environment that balances high intensity push for excellence with a supportive, fun and encouraging manner.

Chris has a history of representing the regional at national level, bringing that experience back to the local club to improve every paddler’s technique.

His technical mentoring has been recognised, coaching members in specialised roles such as sweeping which is vital for the club’s sustainability.

Chris also runs school sport programs to introduce the next generation to dragon boating.