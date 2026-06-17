MEN'S GOLF

Forbes golfers on Saturday contested the Monthly Medal in three grades with BWR Accountants & Advisors as sponsors.

There was close competition in all grades, with both A and B grades requiring a countback.

A grade winner was Phillip Duke, on 69, on a countback from runner up Harry Callaghan.

B Grade honours went to Paul Kay on 72, again on a countback from Isaac Page.

Alister Carlisle claimed C Grade honours with 70, ahead of runner up Cameron Herbert with 72.

Nearest-the-pin wins went to Harry Callaghan on the ninth and Clayton Alley on the 19th, with Steve Betland claiming the third hole super pin at 180cm.

Playing at the back of the field but also as part of the men's comp was the 2026 Forbes Encourage Shield Team - a junior group comprising nine players from Forbes and Trundle.

Archie Quirk (Forbes - on the lowest handicap of the group) finished on net 70 in A Grade (5th place).

Benjamin Wu from Trundle finished on net 77 in B Grade (7th spot) and Cameron Strudwick from Trundle finished on net 82 (11th place).

Saturday's play was their first team-building event, with the group to compete later in August.

VETS GOLF

His first time playing twin-towns vets was a winning one for Parkes' Barry Whittaker who handled the soft conditions well on the Parkes course to return a score 39 points which was three under his handicap.

Barry was one of a few welcome new faces to the Parkes ranks last week where 27 players - 15 Parkes and 12 Forbes - contested the day.

Runner-up was Forbes' Alex Mackinnon who turned in a tidy 37 points with team-mate Ted Morgan next best on 33.

Post golf the local contingent were loud in applause when club president Peter Bristol announced a rare win in the teams event.

However elation soon turned into disappointment when it was discovered - as a result of a recording error - the winners were in fact Forbes by 191 points to 185.

Only A graders featured in the nearest-to-pins - no B graders hit the greens in one - with Barry Shine of Forbes closest on the 11th hole and Peter Bristol taking the honors on the fourth.

Another first-starter for Parkes, Phil Smith, finished in a winning way at the wrong end of the field with the encouragement award going his way on a count-back from a very happy Gordon Pritchard, also from Parkes.

The ball sweep went to 30 points with winners as follows: 33 - Ted Morgan (F), 32 - Robert Rea (P), Les Little and Ken Sanderson (F); 31 - Phillip Smith (P) and Kim Herbert (F); 30 - Steve Uphill (F) and Peter Bristol.

This week West Wyalong hosts the monthly Lachlan Valley competiton. Registrations from 9am for a 10am shot-gun start.

Last Tuesday the "elegant eight" played the social 12-hole comp and with uncertain conditions it was tipped that "Dennis the Menace" McGroder had every chance to bag a win.

That he did, but only just winning on a count-back with 25 points from Warwick Judd with Ken Sanderson a further shot back.

Tuesday social hit over 12 holes is open to all, be at the Pro Shop at 9am for the ball toss to determine playing partners. And if interested coffee and discussion on world and local affairs to follow.