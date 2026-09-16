Earl produces best score amongst golfers

MEN'S GOLF By SHORT PUTT At the Forbes golf course last weekend the calm conditions encouraged the players to score well. Unfortunately, not many were able to take advantage with many still unable to get their putts to follow the intended line. The competition was an Individual Par sponsored by Everest Auto Repairs. The field of 57 players was healthy despite absences due to attendance at the Forbes Show. This format is quite unforgiving, as many found. Quite a few putts were heading for the hole to record a ‘square’ only to be deviated at the lost moment and finish with a ‘minus’. Couple that dilemma to the introduction of the ‘Play the Lie’ Local Rule and many players felt a few body blows to their score. But at least a ‘double’ or ‘triple’ only had one result although on the other hand an eagle was no better than a birdie. The Div-1 winner was Andrew Dukes with a fine ‘plus 2’. But he was lucky to get there on count back. He opened his round with steady play but wondered when his ‘squares’ would become ‘pluses’. Two of these came on the 6th and 7th but a ‘minus’ on the 8th meant he turned on +1. His back-9 had a combination of results arising from eight consecutive 4’s and ultimately finished with +1 and a total +2. The Div-1 runner-up was Stephen Uphill, also on +2. His potential was established early in the front-9 and shone through with a hot finish which included a ‘2’ on the 9th. His back-9 was steady with a share of all results to finish ‘square’ and a total +2. He still talks about his approach shot to the 17th which set up a great scoring opportunity. The Div-2 winner was Dave Earl with the best day score of +4. He did not have a blemish on the front-9 and plundered more than half of the holes to turn at +5. His back-9 was more ‘steady’ rather than ‘spectacular’ with a couple of blemishes to finish with a -1 and a total of +4. The Div-2 runner-up was Brett Woonton with +3. He held onto his recent good form to play the course well. On the front-9 he was pleased that a single ‘minus’ held a multitude of errors but he thankfully turned on +1. He defied the odds and recorded a better score on the back-9 where his calamity on the 15th was noted by a single ‘minus’. His par on the 18th gave him a +2 and a +3 overall. Peter Dawson was pleased to record an ‘eagle’ on the 15th hole that helped him to steady his back-9. His ‘minus’ on the 1st hole was counter-balanced by a ‘plus’ on the 9th courtesy of a fine putt for a ‘2’. The ball sweep went to -1 on count back, going to: +2 – S McAlister, W Judge; +1 – T Howe, T Williams: Sq – T Callaghan, P Dawson, D Bayley; -1 – N Duncan, L Baker. There were no visitors disregarding the GA Connect apparition of Stephen McAlister who is a member. The NTP’s went to: 9th – R Grayson: 18th – A Rees, both of whom converted for a ‘2’, of which there were seven. Six of these went to Div-1 players who pummelled the 9th with four alone. There were four names on the sheet for this hole where each name represented a steady progression through the time sheet. The Super pin on the 3rd hole was won by Alf Davies with a controlled and casual strike of the ball. His shot to 290 cm was marginally inside the previous best but not bettered by the remaining half of the field. The reactions by individual players when asked about their round varied from the beaming face of Andy Dukes who is in the middle of a ’purple patch’ to the dropped shoulders and taciturn ‘not a good day’ response from Kim Herbert. Clayton Alley could see the humour in having recorded a ‘minus’ for every stroke of his handicap which of course made him a ‘bookend’ at the tail of the field. Having a reduced field enabled plenty of space on the course for the players. Some players were able to use spaces on the course they had not seen before. Others used the openness to carve their way through the course at great pace so they could get to the Golfie quicker. Cam McMillan and Jade Page almost set a course record in how quickly they finished their round. One player left his or her mark on the field. The sand box beside the 17th tee had the head end of a fairway wood visible above the sand. We are not sure if there is a golfer attached to the other end or if this was a statement of how that player’s game had progressed. "Is there a golfer down there or just a bad day?" There was no play in the Sunday Stableford Medley. Here is the news: H/Pro Leesha has charged into the Junior development with great enthusiasm and created a junior golf schedule for Terms 3 and 4. This comprises alternate weeks of clinics and comp play and enables the junior player to put into practice what they learnt in the clinic. On Sunday the first of the Junior 9-hole comp play was conducted. The younger or less experienced juniors played shorter holes while the older and more accomplished juniors played off the red tees. The numbers were evenly split between the groups as was the enjoyment. Players are reminded of the Golf NSW 2-Person 9-Hole Ambrose scheduled for Sunday 27 September. This is a quick-fire contest with good scores in with a chance to play at the Vintage Golf Course (Hunter Valley) ahead of the NSW Open in November. The cost is $13 green fee plus $2.50 per person for G-NSW. For more info talk to H/Pro Leesh. The Bogan Gate Open was played last Sunday with 64 players attending, 20 of which were participating in the ‘Sand Greens Trilogy’. Top of the list of enjoyment was the hospitality provided by the club members. Full results to be provided separately but the Scratch was won by Tony Harding (Narromine – 70). The Parkes Mens Open is scheduled for this coming weekend. There is a 4BBB event on Friday, with the Open played over two days, or 36 holes, on Saturday and Sunday. Their course has gone through its renovation program and should be in good condition. It is crystal ball time: This Saturday 19 September is an Individual Stableford Medley sponsored by Roylances Tractor Replacements. Sunday has the Stableford Medley as well as Round 2 of the Parkes Mens Open. BOGAN GATE OPEN They may be small in number but once again the Bogan Gate Golf Club proved a winner after staging their annual Open Tournament last Sunday attracting 64 players from across the Lachlan Valley and as far afield as Kempsey and Sydney clubs Everglades and The Ridge. Adding to the success of the Open was the last of the AEH Machinery (Parkes) Trilogy which included earlier rounds at Trundle and Peak Hill. As expected visitors were full of praise for the condition of the sand greens layout and hospitality of the committee and volunteers. “We were very happy with the way our Open was supported considering today’s financial climate and of course the support we received from our sponsors. One of the best for the last few years and it just doesn’t happen so it is thanks to all our volunteers who helped make the day the success it was. And of course to the players who travelled to participate,” club stalwart Steve Edwards said on Monday. Open winners – A grade, scratch, Tony Harding (Narromine) scratch h’cap for one under par 70. r/u Rob Hey (Pks) 72. Handicap, Peter Baldwynson (Tottenham) 67 nett, r/u Toby Smith (Nyngan) 76. B grade, scratch, Mark Mortimer (Albert) 86 on a c/b from Michael Hanlon (Condo). Handicap Ron Moore (Yeoval) 70 nett, r/u Auston Randall (Trundle) 71. Rob Hey won the A grade scratch Trilogy with a total of 222 from Blake Dennis (Trangie) 230 while in B grade was Trundle juniors Cameron Strudwick winning with 206 from club mate Auston Randell 207. VETS GOLF It was all Forbes in the twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Parkes last week headed by Lachlan Valley Veterans Golf president Peter Barnes who was best on the day with a fine 40 points over the 18 holes. Steve Uphill a close runner-up on 39 points and the next best was Parkes' Rob Cunningham with 36 points. Forty-one players participated including former Parkes golfers Peter Towsend from Kempsey and Garrick Napier from Minnamurra. One of the highlights of the day was Forbes' Alex Mackinnon's eagle on the par four 15th hole. In the teams event Forbes again proved too strong for Parkes by 219 points to 206. Nearest-to-pin winners were Nym Dziuba (P) and Andrew Norton Knight (F) on the fourth hole and Ken Walton (F) and John Dwyer (P) on the 11th. The encouragement award was won by Forbes’ Ross Williams. The ball sweep went to 34 points with winners as follows: 36 - Rob Cunningham (P); 35 - Rob Cheney and Greg Deiner (P) and Trevor Williams, Jeff Moon, Tony Cogswell and Andrew Norton Knight (F); 34 - Rob Lea (P) and Kim Herbert, Warwick Judge and Fonz Melisi (F). This week Parkes hosts the Lachlan Valley Golf Association's annual championships with players from Forbes, West Wyalong, Grenfell and Condobolin to join local players in what will be a big day. The event will be both a stroke and stableford format and ball sponsor for the day is Bridgestone Mining Services Australia. Note this event is a 10am shot-gun start - registrations from 9am. LADIES GOLF This week's ladies golf results begin with the Perry & Woodburn Par with play in two divisions. Kate Steel-Park was our Div 1 winner with a score of 4, next best Heather Davidson with 3. Division 2 winner was Sally Perry with 3 on c/b from Julie Wood also scoring 3. Ball sweep winners were Julie Wood, Heather Davidson, Ann-Maree Gaffney and Deb Dingwall. Nearest to the pins were Julie Hurkett on the 9th and Jenny Hubbard on the 18th. Saturday 12 September was Individual Stableford. Lyn Kennedy was best on the day with 36 points. Ball sweep winner was Colleen Venables. Pin winners were Colleen Venables on the 9th and Carolyn Duncan on the 18th. Some eight ladies attended the Canowindra ladies day with Heather Davidson claiming r/u in the Scratch and Sally Perry r/u in Handicap. Canowindra is renowned for putting on a top spread so all would have enjoyed. The shoot out was played on Sunday 13 September, sponsored by Miller, Whitty & Lennon and Sally Crosby. Kerry Stirling was the winner with herself and Brianna Duncan having to play the 18th hole twice. Congratulations Kerry being the eventual winner. Matches set down for play this week include on Saturday 19 September is Stableford and Wednesday 23 is the Lyn Kennedy sponsored Stableford with play in two divisions. Until next week good golfing everyone.