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Earl produces best score amongst golfers

<p>Stephen Uphill finishes his swing and watches the ball.</p>\\n
<p>Stephen Uphill finishes his swing and watches the ball.</p>\\n

Stephen Uphill finishes his swing and watches the ball.

News and results from Forbes Golf Club
September 16, 2026 • 07:00

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