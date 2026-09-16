Ellesha joins as Forbes' new golf pro

The Forbes Golf Club Pro shop has come under new reigns with golf pro Ellesha Michie and Richard Sharwood welcomed as the new managers on Monday 10 August. Ellesha and Richard travelled to Forbes from Gympie, and Ellesha said they have really enjoyed the move and lifestyle change so far. Forbes' new golf pro has been playing golf since she was four years old, starting in Emerald Lakes on the Gold Coast. Following her early start in golf, Ellesha honed her skills at the Emerald Lakes Golf Club and represented the Gold Coast district as a junior. When she was 17, Ellesha joined the Queensland state training squad where she improved her skills even further. Ellesha spent four years with state training squad before she turned professional at 21 when she played in the Australian Ladies Professional Golf (ALPG) Tour. This tour is now known as the WPGA Tour of Australasia. After competing in the professional tour in 2013, Ellesha began her own coaching business, and said she loves to help people improve their skills and bring joy to their game. Since starting her coaching business, Ellesha provided training courses and clinics across the Gold Coast and Gympie, where she also became the teaching golf professional at Gunabul Homestead. Since commencing her role at Forbes, Ellesha has already started ladies and junior golf clinics, which will run each school term. Ellesha said during the upcoming school holidays she will host several 9-hole competitions and junior holiday competitions. She said the aim of these clinics are to teach junior golfers the basic fundamentals of the sport while having a fun time out on the course. "It's a great opportunity to meet new friends and meet like-minded kids doing the same thing they want to do," she said. Richard has joined Ellesha in running the Forbes Golf Club Pro shop and he brings extensive experience in business management, customer service, technology and operations. For more information about upcoming programs and events hosted by Ellesha and the Forbes Golf Club Pro shop, follow the Forbes Golf Course Facebook page or reach out to the pro shop by calling (02) 6851 1554.