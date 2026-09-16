Social media
Home page>Sport>Ellesha joins as Forbes'...
Sport

Ellesha joins as Forbes' new golf pro

<p>The Forbes Golf Club Pro shop has come under new reigns with golf pro Ellesha Michie and Richard Sharwood.</p>\\n
<p>The Forbes Golf Club Pro shop has come under new reigns with golf pro Ellesha Michie and Richard Sharwood.</p>\\n

The Forbes Golf Club Pro shop has come under new reigns with golf pro Ellesha Michie and Richard Sharwood.

School holiday fun on offer including 9-hole and junior competitions.
Brendan McCool
September 16, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES