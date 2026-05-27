Results for Thursday evening, May 21: fifth week of play.

Three very entertaining, highlight matches were: Will Markwort’s effort taking two sets from Brendon Allegri but you can’t count Brendon out with his lethal left hand drives, deft boasts and drop volleys which won him the fifth set 15-13.

Austen Brown won the first set 17-15, and third 15-12 but eventually lost the fifth 14-16 to a determined Wayne Bilsborough in a long, tight, marathon match.

Bec Jones was a force to be reckoned with in a set for set battle against ‘rapid runner’ Henry Willis. Bec won sets one, three and five; 15-12, 15-8 and 15-8.

Most other matches were short and sweet, for the winners at least.

Court One: HKrosses v Jones, finishing neck and neck with 31 total points apiece.

Henry v Max 6-1, Jono Cannon was too strong totaling four 15s to sub Chris McQuie’s 6, 17, 8, and 10.

Cameron Dale beat Pete Cowhan 6-1 but Weivan Huang lost to Blair Thomas 1-6.

Dennis Haynes was defeated by Tim Welsh 15-11 fourth set, Ken Bryant and Jack Coleman lost 1-6 to Lucas Jones and Nate Markwort, Zac Wheeldon v Hudson Scott forfeit to Zac.

Court two: despite their absent Captain Jay, Krosses scored a big 38 points to Dawes 24.

And here’s how; Sub Jake Shaw v Oli 1-6, Alex Doyle versed a very agile young Cooper Jones whose strokeplay put the pressure on intermittently but Alex was too consistent scoring four 15s to Coopers 13, 17, 5, and 8.

Chris McQuie v Shanna Nock forfeit to Chris, Mark Webb along with team mate Sandy Paterson had healthy 6-1 wins over Dave West and Lawry Brayne.

Deb Bryant and Beth Cannon both lost 2-5 against Tony Trotter and Noah Brown, Ian Perin v Ollie Bayley 1-6. Court three unfortunately suffered several no games and Shaws were lapped by Pipers 24 to 11.

Tireless runner Jake was perhaps unlucky to be denied a game losing set three 14-16 to sub Oli Dawes. Scott Webb and Lindy Cowhan both put in solid efforts but lost three setters to Max Ridley and Jacob Cannon respectively, Tim Coombs had a fourth set win 15-7 over Hunter Bilsborough.

This week’s draw: Team 6 v 3, 4 v 2, 1 v 5.