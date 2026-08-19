It's finals time in junior rugby league with three local teams claiming minor premierships in the Lachlan District junior rugby league.

Forbes Magpies under 16s and under 14s finished top of the ladder in their competitions, and Red Bend's Under 17s league tag side claimed the top spot.

Forbes Magpies Under 17s league tag finished second on the ladder, along with the club's Under 14s tag side.

Red Bend's two league tag sides finished third and fourth on the ladder, and the club's under 16s finished third.

The Red Bend fields hosted week one of finals footy on Saturday, the day capped with a solid Red Bend win over West Wyalong in the semi-final.

Results of the day were:

Under 14s tag

Elimination final: West Wyalong 14 Red Bend White 6

Semi final: Forbes 12 Red Bend Blue 0

Under 14s boys tackle

Elimination final: West Wyalong 28 Cabonne 18

Semi final: Parkes White 30 Condobolin 14

Under 14s girls tackle

Semi final: West Wyalong 20 Condobolin 12

Under 17s tag

Elimination final: Canowindra Parkes Blue 0

Semi final: Parkes White 10 Forbes 8

Under 16s boys tackle

Elimination final: Parkes White 24 Condobolin 20

Semi final: Red Bend 28 West Wyalong 14

The competition's minor premiers had the weekend off.

Round 2 of the finals is at West Wyalong this coming weekend.

Kick off is at 9am with games to follow:

Field 1 Under 14s tag: Parkes White v Forbes

Field 2 Under 14s tag: Red Bend JRL v West Wyalong

Field 1 Under 14s boys: Forbes v Parkes White

Field 2 Under 14s boys: Condobolin v West Wyalong

Field 1 Under 17s tag: Forbes v Canowindra

Field 1 Under 17s tag: Red Bend JRL v Parkes White

Field 1 Under 16s: Parkes v West Wyalong

Field 1 Under 16s: Forbes v Red Bend JRL