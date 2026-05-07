First up, a belated birthday wish to Garry Dempsey ‘The Champ’ once long time president of the squash club and A grade Championship winner. Also instrumental with others in keeping Forbes Squash alive and hitting. Regards Gaz.

The last few months have been hectic for me personally, with changing conditions at work; ‘advanced technologies and progressive mechanisation’ they call it. But it’s all good.

And now a new squash comp. Wow! And as they say in the racing industry, as time moves on; ‘The old grey horse he ain't what he used to be and my squash game ain't what it used to be either but I’m still enjoying it and the challenge it provides.

Plus there’s the spectacle of very entertaining matches between experienced players like Dan Bayley, Alex Doyle, Jono Cannon, Wayne Bilsborough, Sam Hornery, Georgia Lane, Shanna Nock, Debbie Bryant, Lindy Cowhan, well the list goes on and on folks.

And the amazing skills of the top liners: Henry, Jay, Max, Darryn, Oli and Jake, showing the keen juniors how it’s done, who could ask for more.

It’s also great to see juniors stepping up now with talent blooming at all levels: the Jones’ boys, Bilsboroughs, Markworts and others.

Young players like Ollie Bayley, Lucas Jones and Danielle Hornery who seem to be exceeding all expectations for their tender ages.

We have some new recruits also, both adults and juniors, they’re always welcome. And rising stars like Will Markwort, Austen Brown and Cooper Jones are challenging the more seasoned players. It’s all looking good folks.

Any enquiries from anyone interested in squash can contact club President T J Markwort (0429 381 276.)

Results for Thursday evening, 30 April

Court One: J Krosses vs Jones’ 19 points to 36.

Jay v Max 5-2, Cooper v Georgia 1-6, Shanna v Bren Allegri 1-6, D West v P Cowhan no game, Lawry Brayne v Blair Thomas 1-6.

Tony Trotter and Tim Welsh put in a stupendous effort, by the third and fourth sets 13-15, 15-7 it was any man's match but at 10-10, Tim used the walls well; tight shots and some well placed drives to the back gave him the required points to win the fifth set 15-11. H Willis v Lucas forfeit to Lucas, Noah Brown v Nate Markwort 2-5 and Ollie v Hudson Scott 6-1.

Court two: H Krosses v Shaws 34 points to 22.

Henry v Jake 6-1, Jono v Sam 1-6. Will lost sets 1, 2, 12-15 12-15 to an enterprising Austen then Will returned fire taking set 3, 15-2. Will hit pay dirt from then on winning with a very coincidental 15-12, 15-12. Amazing stuff folks.

Cam Dale v Scott Webb 5-2, W Huang v T Coombs no game, Dennis Haynes v Lindy Cowhan 6-1, sub Lucas v T-Jay Markwort 6-1, J Coleman v R McMillan no game and Zac Wheeldon v Nixon Scott 1-6.

Court three: Pipers lapped Dawes by a huge 42 points to 21.

Darryn v Oli 6-1. Dan won set 1, 16-14 but Alex was relentless from there winning sets 2, 3, 4, 15-10, 15-6, 15-12, Wayne v Chris McQuie 6-1, Max Ridley v sub Jacob Cannon 6-1.

And after an initial set loss of 17-19, sub Blair Thomas did well to topple the ‘volley drop guru’ Sandy Paterson 5-2, Jacob Cannon v sub Bec Jones 6-1, Greg Ridge and Bec Jones had a long five setter which Greg won 15-11, Charlie Newton v sub Jack Coleman 1-6 and Danielle beat Ian Perrin in ascending order 15-4, 5, 6.

This week’s draw: Team 5 v 6, 3 v 4, 1 v 2.