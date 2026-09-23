Forbes 14s champion of champions success

Forbes and District Soccer Association's under 14s girls are quarter-final bound in the Football NSW 2026 Champion of Champions competition. Forbes defeated Colo FC - Nepean champions - 2-0 in round two of the competition last weekend. It followed a round one win on their home ground, which was pushed to a penalty shoot-out after neither side could score in regular time. Forbes scored two good goals in the second half of their round 2 match to secure the win, the strength of their defence showing as they prevented Colo from getting a shot. They're back at home this weekend, with kick off at Botanical Gardens 11am Sunday 27 September. Canteen on the morning, come over and cheer the girls on.