Forbes golf course has played host to 180 golfers from the western region and beyond for the 99th Western District Ladies Golf Association tournament over three big days.

Perfect weather and local hospitality capped a great event as golfers contested major trophies in four divisions, with 36 holes over two days, followed up by a foursomes day.

The overall champion was Bron Rodgers from West Wyalong, who won the WDLGA Open Jubilee Bowl from runner up Deb Murray of Dubbo, as well as the Alan Yuille Championship Cup from runner up Katrin Ferris of Bathurst.

Forbes ladies golf spokesperson Heather Davidson said the entire event was a success.

"The weather was great - that probably made it," she said.

"The course was in magnificent order thanks to ground staff that worked pretty hard on it - it got lots of praise from people."

Everyone chipped in to help with carts, morning and afternoon tea and everything it takes to run the event, she added.

With the entire event based around the Golfie, local venues benefitted with a meet and greet host to 100 at the Sports and Recreation Club on Monday; and Club Forbes host to the presentation night Wednesday.

Western Districts Ladies Golf Association stretches from Bathurst to Cobar, north to Gilgandra and south to Grenfell with West Wyalong the furthest club southwest with most clubs and a few other area visiting clubs being represented.

The field filled weeks in advance, but there were 12 locals competing and Forbes winners in both individual and team events.

The Forbes team of Jenny Fletcher, Sally Crosby and Ann-Maree Gaffney won the Richards Cup for the closed handicap teams Division 1 and 2.

Individual results including Jenny Fletcher, runner up in the Closed Div 2 Salver; Ann-Maree Gaffney winning the Open Div 2 WDLGA championship; and Jenny Hubbard runner up in the Open Div 3 WDLGA Championship.

Results follow:

Closed Division 2 Mabel Mackenzie Salver: Winner Karen Hood (West Wyalong) 182; runner up Jenny Fletcher (Forbes) 184.

Open Division 2 WDLGA Championship: Winner Ann-Maree Gaffney (Forbes) 183; runner up Julie James (Cowra) 184.

Stableford

Closed Division 3 Joyce Abbott Cup: Winner Cheryl Royal (Wellington) 82 pts; runner up Tish McAlary (Warren) 73 pts

Open Division 3 WDLGA Championship: Winner: Robyn Sharp-O’Neil (Canowindra) 79 pts; runner up Jenny Hubbard (Forbes) 70 pts.

Closed Division 4 Eunice Bishop Bowl: Winner Robyn Cannon (Wentworth) 77 pts; runner up Toni Beatty (Dubbo) 64 pts

Open Division 4 WDLGA Championship: Winner Ann O’Leary (Trangie) 74 pts; runner up Tania Carrigan (Merriwa) 66 pts.

36-hole handicap

Division 1: Winner Chris Reardon (Dubbo) 144; runner up Rachel Brown (Merriweather) 144; third Carmel Mansell (Cowra) 148.

Division 2: Winner Cookie Dolbel (Cowra) 138; runner up Sally Crosby (Forbes) 146; third Kerry Wood (Duntryleague) 150.

Stableford

Division 3: Third Laurell Gassmann (Wentworth) 68 pts; fourth Debbie Tilley (Forbes) 67 pts; fifth Jules Mortenson (Merriweather) 66 pts.

Division 4: Third Helen Hubbard (Wentworth) 63 pts; fourth Janelle Frappell (Wellington) 63 pts; fifth Di Daly (Dubbo) 61 pts.

WDLGA Open Teams Cup: WDLGA team of Bron Rodgers, Deb Murray and Lee Pickett with 343.

Open teams handicap: Cowra team of Cookie Dolbel, Pip Bishop and Julie James with 282

Richards Cup - Closed handicap teams Div 1 and 2: Forbes team of Jenny Fletcher, Sally Crosby and Ann-Maree Gaffney with 281.

Lainey Miller Salver - Closed teams Div 3 and 4: Wellington team of Cheryl Royal and Janelle Frappell with 145.

The two-day event was followed by a foursomes event on Thursday, the scratch event Division 1 won by Carolyn and Brianna Duncan with the handicap event won by Ann-Maree Gaffney and Lindy Cowan.

Colleen Venables and Kate Steel-Park took the win in Division 2.