Forbes' Under 14 girls have won their division undefeated as the local club hosted its biggest soccer gala day yet.

The side dominated from the outset, going unbeaten through pool play before claiming a key win over previously undefeated Wagga to book a place in the grand final against Hanwood.

They seized momentum early in the decider with a sharp opening goal and never let it slip, adding a second late to secure a composed 2–0 victory and the title.

Their triumph stood out on a day that brought 100 teams together for a festival of junior football, with the Botanical Gardens packed from morning to dusk.

Special guest was Tom Sermanni, the former professional and Matildas coach.

Forbes and District Soccer Association’s Doug McKenzie said Sermanni was in high demand throughout the day, signing boots and shirts, and the club was grateful for his continued support in travelling to Forbes.

McKenzie also thanked Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM for attending, noting the success of the day reflected a whole-of-community effort.

Families volunteered across multiple roles, while food and coffee vendors kept the large crowd fuelled as play continued across the precinct.

Referees from the Forbes referees branch served through the day alongside colleagues from, Wagga, Griffith and Sydney, as well as club parents and players.

Forbes had strong representation across the grades, fielding two under-8 boys teams along with sides in the under 9, 10, 12 and 14 boys competitions, in addition to under-10 girls and the title-winning under-14 girls outfit.

The under-14 girls compete in the Young Youth League during the season, lining up against boys teams from Forbes, Grenfell and Young - experience that continues to sharpen their competitive edge, McKenzie said.

Sunday’s success shapes as an ideal lead-in to the upcoming Deploy Association Cup in Mudgee in early July, where they will take on teams from across New South Wales.

McKenzie believes the side will also loom as a genuine threat at September’s State Champion of Champions event, after their 2025 campaign in Sydney ended early with a penalty shootout loss.

The squad’s depth is evident, with six players selected to attend the Country NSW development trials in Bathurst.

There were also encouraging signs for the future, with Forbes’ under-10 girls reaching the semi-finals before a narrow 1–0 loss to Hanwood.