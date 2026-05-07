What a week for the Forbes community with the Forbes Golf & Sportsman’s Hotel, associated sponsors Michael Robinson & Co Real Estate and Forbes Toyota hosting this year’s Western Districts Ladies Golf Association (WDLGA) annual tournament from Tuesday, 12 May to Thursday 14 May.

This will be the 99th year for the Tournament with Forbes last hosting in 2014 along with all the organising by the Forbes ladies it will be worth the wait.

Western Districts Ladies Golf Association stretches from Bathurst to Cobar, north to Gilgandra and south to Grenfell with West Wyalong the furthest club southwest with most Club’s and a few other area visiting Clubs being represented.

The tournament will be played in four divisions and in each division, there is a major trophy which will be played for on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Division One it will be the Jubilee Bowl (36-Hole Scratch) and the Alan Yuille Cup (36-Hole Handicap) Division Two will play for the WDLGA Championship and the Mabel Mckenzie Salver (Handicap). Division Three also play for the WDLGA Championship and the Joyce Abbott Cup (Stableford) Division Four is also the WDLGA Championship and the Eunice Bishop (Stableford) along with individual daily prizes to be had in all divisions.

Thursday is the final day, and the ladies will play a Foursomes event: Division One, a 36 Hole Scratch for the Mrs JH Fagan Cup and Division Two will vie for the Friendship Salver.

The full field of 180 players closed some three weeks ago with many missing out or hoping some last-minute spots become available.

Along with the golf several activities have been planned for the week:

Monday afternoon: WDLGA delegates meeting at 3pm at the Forbes Sports & Recreation Club (Bowling Club); and Players “meet & greet” at Forbes Sports & Recreation Club (Bowling Club) from 5pm

Tuesday night: Gatherings and catchups at many eateries throughout town or friends/relatives houses.

Wednesday night sees the annual presentation evening being held at Club Forbes where players eagerly await to see who the champion in each Division is.

Thursday’s Foursomes event has their presentation after play.

Hopefully the tournament will see several past champions participating, including 2025 Deb Murray (Dubbo Golf Club) and 2024 Susan Fenwick (Duntryleague Golf Club Orange).