JUNIOR RUGBY LEAGUE

Four local teams have secured their place in the junior rugby league competition's grand finals.

The Magpies' Under 16s boys tackle, under 14s boys tackle, and under 14s league tag are all grand final bound, and the league tag 17 continue another week.

For Red Bend JRL, the Under 17s league tag have secured their grand final berth.

Red Bend's Under 14s league tag and Under 16s boys continue their finals footy this weekend with another chance to contest the big dance.

The full results of Week 2 of the finals, hosted by West Wyalong, were:

UNDER 14s TAG

Elimination final: Red Bend Blue 28 def West Wyalong 4

Qualifying final: Forbes 8 def Parkes White 0

UNDER 14s BOYS TACKLE

Elimination final: Condobolin 36 def West Wyalong 22

Qualifying final: Forbes 48 def Parkes White 4

UNDER 17s TAG

Elimination final: Forbes 20 def Canowindra 6

Qualifying final: Red Bend 22 def Parkes White 6

UNDER 16s BOYS TACKLE

Elimination final: Parkes White 42 def West Wyalong 22

Qualifying final: Forbes 22 def Red Bend 18

Finals continue this weekend in Grenfell, with kick off at Lawson Oval at 10am.

Under 14s league tag: Parkes White v Red Bend JRL

Under 14s boys tackle: Parkes White v Condobolin JRL

Under 17s league tag: Parkes White v Forbes JRL

Under 16s boys tackle: Parkes White v Red Bend JRL.

Grand finals are scheduled for Saturday 5 September at Canowindra.