Social media
Home page>Sport>Full throttle: Sam Drane...
Sport

Full throttle: Sam Drane's epic year in American racing

<p>Sam Drane\\'s last season as an amateur on the motorcycle racing circuit was one to remember.</p>\\n
<p>Sam Drane\\'s last season as an amateur on the motorcycle racing circuit was one to remember.</p>\\n

Sam Drane's last season as an amateur on the motorcycle racing circuit was one to remember.

The 15-year-old switched between flat track and road racing, balancing three separate racing programs - and his work paid off spectacularly.
November 4, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES