Night games of rugby union and cricket are within sight for Forbes with the announcement of $300,000 in funding for lights for Grinsted Oval.

Forbes Rugby Union Club has secured significant funding through the Clubgrants Category 3 Fund, Member for Orange Philip Donato had the happy duty of announcing.

The funding will help install four brand-new lighting towers on the previously unlit sporting oval, which hosts rugby union through winter, cricket through summer and community events as well.

The club understands they will light the venue enough for night cricket as well as Friday night rugby games early in the season, Forbes Rugby Union Club president Wayne O'Neill said.

First grade captain Sam Parish added that while the rugby club had driven the grant application, it was always designed to suit the multiple groups that use the facilities as a community asset.

But it will be of huge benefit to the growing club.

The club has already upgraded the lights on South Circle to LED to improve their evening training sessions, with as many as 150 to 160 players on South Circle when seniors start arriving to warm up at the end of the junior training.

Being able to light Grinsted Oval as well will mean junior teams can complete their training on South Circle while seniors warm up on Grinsted.

Once juniors are finished, the four senior squads will be able to take their training sessions across both ovals.

Forbes Rugby is also working on big future plans for a new club house as part of a revised master plan for the two-oval precinct.

The other local project to benefit from funding was the Bogan Gate Recreation Reserve Land Manager, awarded $299,757 to undertake the redevelopment of the Bogan Gate Sportsground.

Mr Donato said the funding would deliver lasting benefits for both communities.

“This is a fantastic outcome for the Orange electorate, and I’m proud to see these two deserving organisations receive the support they need to deliver important upgrades,” Mr Donato said.

“Investing in grassroots sporting infrastructure and community amenity is investing in our communities.

“I congratulate both organisations on their successful applications and thank the many volunteers who work tirelessly to keep these clubs and facilities running.

“These investments represent a strong commitment to supporting grassroots sport and community wellbeing across the region, delivering benefits that will be felt for years to come."