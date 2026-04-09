Forbes Squash and Sporting Club held their 17th Forbes Open which is sponsored by Club Forbes and was founded by former President /Life Member Garry Dempsey and the committee of Forbes Squash Club back in 2010.

The tournament has thrived and become a squash landmark.

Though difficult as it is in any sport to time tournaments without their coinciding with another, we’ve always attracted healthy numbers to ours and this year was no exception with 76 keen players from far and wide, including amongst others; Sydney, ACT, Dubbo, Orange, Cowra, Parkes and Forbes of course, out to test their skills.

Two regulars Tim Toohey of Springfield and local Den Haynes were back for more also.

The event was hotly contested with two days of many close matches.

The ladies played over four divisions: Open, A, B and C while the Men have a State grade tucked between Open and A then B and C.

All in all, 134 matches were set and three cheers to Kimberley Chudleigh and others at the helm for dealing with that hefty total.

Twenty four were played at Parkes on Saturday morning assisted by Jay and Judy at the Parkes Squash Centre.

Local players fared well in the results.

In the men’s Open, Australian ranked Henry Kross of Parkes proved too strong for another Parkes junior and one to be watched, Max Jones.

Their match went four sets and was a high quality display of squash well enjoyed by spectators. Both these boys obviously have very promising futures in the sport.

The women’s Open was won in straight sets by Bankstown’s Jennifer Condie defeating Georgia Lane who now resides in Parkes.

Jen, who has attended and won several of our Opens is a gifted player and win or lose she is always a tough opponent giving her utmost on the day for her sport.

Men’s State winner was talented Conner Moriarty, last year’s A winner, defeating local lad Regan Acret.

Men’s A final saw Riley Gould beat another of our locals Dan Bayley.

Ladies A final had Ella Lane of Dubbo Squash who overcame former local Isabelle Cowhan.

Men’s B final was a matchup between two Forbes lads Pat Cormie and rising talent Will Markwort where Will was the winner. Ladies B final winner was Emily Yates over Parkes’ Bec Jones and Men’s C final was won by Tim Welsh of Forbes defeating Lachlan Ford.

Ladies C was won by Antoinette Gardina beating Jo Cabban of Parkes. Awards were presented by Greg Ridge of major sponser Club Forbes.

Thanks to all sponsors Forbes Shire Council, Bernardi’s IGA, Bakehouse and Bega.

Big thanks are also due to Lindy and Pete Cowhan, Garry Dempsey and others manning the Barbie etc for supplying competitors with two days of delicious breakfast, lunch and refreshments.