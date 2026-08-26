Oberon Tigers will take on the Blayney Bears in the Woodbridge Cup grand final this weekend.

Trundle's Boomers and Eugowra's Geagles bowed out of the first grade and league tag competitions on Saturday.

Trundle hosted the qualifiers, with Berryman Oval awash with green and gold.

The first grade sides battled it out for 12 minutes before the visitors crossed the line and put first points on the scoreboard.

Boomers levelled the scores at 6-6 after another 10 minutes of play when Bill Ryan scored, to the delight of the home crowd.

But the Bears crossed again to lead 6-12 at half time and in the second half established themselves 10-34 winners to secure their grand final berth.

They'll now meet Oberon Tigers, who defeated Cowra Magpies 36-8 on the weekend.

For Eugowra, the Geagles met a Manildra side that has contested the last four league tag grand finals.

Eugowra restricted the Rhinos to 8-0 for more than 40 minutes of play, but couldn't break through the defence for points themselves.

At the end of the day it was Manildra who secured another grand final with a 24-0 win.

They meet Cargo Blue Heelers in the grand final after Cargo defeated Cowra 12-10.

Sunday 30 August, Sid Kallas Oval Cowra

Gates open 9am

10.30am Youth league - Cowra Magpies v Oberon Tigers

12.15pm League tag - Cargo Blue Heelers v Manildra Rhinos

2.30pm First grade - Oberon Tigers v Blayney Bears