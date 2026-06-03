MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

The weekend weather threw up a number of challenges for the Forbes golfers. A few faltered but most fought gamely to register a score and enjoy the fresh air.

The main event was the playing of the Forbes Men's Open on Sunday.

The field comprised 144 players who were keen to do well under cloudy skies.

An unfortunate downpour of rain halfway through the round caught many players without protection and affected the score of many of them.

In the comfort of the ‘Golfie’ the President Stuart French presented Cooper Giddings (Dubbo) with the Forbes Open Champions Trophy. This was his second win at Forbes having taken out the 2024 Forbes Classic but this win was more challenging.

President Stuart French thanked the sponsors (notably the Forbes Shire Council) and those many visiting golfers who had travelled from St George (Qld), Sydney and Griffith.

The visitors made up more than half of the field with great interest also in the outcome of the O’Connor ‘Trilogy of Golf’.

All the prizes were keenly contested with many requiring a count back. With their ‘home’ advantage Forbes golfers dominated the prizes but the visitors did do very well.

In the Open A-Grade, contested by 75 players, Giddings’ Scratch score of 71 was one shot ahead of runner-up Steve Betland.

This pair had a bit of a break on the rest of the field where many fancied golfers on ‘plus’ handicaps failed to get to grips with the conditions. This included Cooper Starkey (Cronulla), Aaron Wilkie (Parkes) and Zac Mitchell (Condobolin).

The A-Grade Handicap was won by Archie Quirk with nett 70, but only on count back. He enjoyed his run of play from the 4th to 8th holes which he completed in 2-under.

A lone birdie on the back-9 was welcome.

Runner-up was Wil Arnold, a previous winner of the Forbes Open and now out of Duntryleague, also on 70 nett.

He started with a bogey but thereafter played tidy golf to turn on 37. A couple of unfortunate bogeys, one on the 18th, resulted in a 2-over back-9.

The B-Grade Scratch went to Andrew Cogswell who felt very rusty at the start of play as he had not hit a ball for many months.

He started with a couple of ‘doubles’ but gradually the swing was remembered and he powered home, finishing with a par on the last and a Scratch score of 85.

The Scratch runner-up was Niel Duncan on 86. He had a similar start to Andy but turned one shot better. However, despite also scoring a par on the last he had a few hiccups and finished two shots worse.

The B-Grade Handicap was snared by Niel Duncan with his nett 71. But it was close as he got there on count back from Isaac Page. He had an even game but the ‘seven’ on the 7th probably cost him dearly.

The C-Grade results had some success for visitors. The Scratch was won by Calum Townsend (Wentworth) with 86 with yet another count back.

His score on the front-9 put many A-Graders to shame but he drifted a bit on the back-9 where a ‘double’ on the 16th did not help. The runner-up was Cody Banks who had a horror start but then gradually fought back through the back-9 to finish with 69.

The C-Grade handicap went to Jeordy Carty (W/Wyalong) with a 66 nett, who had benefitted from a game on the course a few weeks ago.

He was one shot better on the front and one shot worse on the back. He was dynamite on the front-9 and above average on the back-9.

Runner-up was Jake Banks with 69 nett. He also started badly but then gradually improved to produce an under-par back-9.

Forbes golfers dominated the other prizes which included:

Veteran Scratch: P Dawson took command of this with a Scratch 74. A sloppy start led to him turning at 2-over but an even back-9 cemented the victory.

Visitor Scratch: Greg Keely (Duntryleague) was pleased with his 77 score after playing well on the front-9 but then being caught badly in the rain.

Junior H-Cap: Lenny Iyer finished with 76 nett after recovering from a faltering back-9 to finish with a par.

The NTP’s went to all Forbes players: A-Gde 1st – Jade Page; B-Gde 18th – Jack Dobell; C-Gde 9th – Cam Herbert. The Super Pin went to a visitor Mick Jeffress (Parkes) who put his shot to 300 cm. Many players found this green hard to hit.

Thomas Hotham from sponsor O’Connors congratulating Trilogy of Golf winner Steven Betland and runner up Caleb Hanrahan.

The ‘Trilogy of Golf’ is run over three Open events at Condobolin, Forbes and West Wyalong and sponsored by O’Connors. The format encourages participation that benefits all three clubs.

This year the winner was Steve Betland who finished strongly at

Forbes. Runner-up was Caleb Hanrahan who had a four shot lead but a nightmare round at Forbes dropped him back. Congratulations to all participants and many thanks to O’Connors.

On Saturday a 4BBB Stableford, sponsored by Forbes Livestock & Agency, was played. A deluge of rain early in the morning caught a few of the early starters but after that the clouds gradually cleared and made for good conditions.

The Scratch Stableford was won by a pair of junior golfers. Archie Quirk and Cooper Starkey (Cronulla) who scored 42 points with Archie doing the better on his home turf. The Runners-up were Swayde Honeman and Levi French, both from Young. Their prize came on count back from James French with Levi French as a swinger.

The Handicap Stableford was taken out by Dale and Isaac Page with 49 points. They took the honours on a half each with Dale bringing them home in style.

Runners up on count back were Lindsay Baker and Robert Scott. Lindsay’s handicap helped them while Rob played a steady hand.

The ball sweep went to 33 points on count back, going to: 42 – K Herbert; 38 – S Uphill, B Woonton, L Whitfield, A Dukes; 36 – T Callaghan, C Banks; 35 - J Cutler, S McAlister, C McMillan, P Cowhan, D Quirk; 34 – A Cogswell, B Thomas, L Baker, N Morrison, T West, D Bayley, L Wilks (Grenfell); 33 – H Carlisle.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – N Morrison; 18th – B Hurley (Condo). Only Brad converted for a ‘2’, of which there were eleven in all with one on the 1st.

The 3rd hole Super-Pin went to Dave Quirk. This was a satisfactory and nearly ecstatic result from a well-played shot. It finished only 70 cm from the hole.

Here is the news:

The Lachlan Valley Championships will be held at West Wyalong on Sun 14 June. A nomination sheet is in the Pro Shop so please get your name down so that Forbes can maintain its dominance.

Played in conjunction will be a ‘Pennants’ Team event with team members chosen from the nominations.

Saturday 6 June sees the playing of the 2026 Can-Assist 4-Person Ambrose. The field for this is filling fast with numbers expected to reach 120 players. Many prizes are on offer. A great day is assured for a $50 nomination fee.

Nominations are being called for the Wallace Cup 2026. There is a nomination sheet in the Pro Shop so for all those who missed out last year get your name down now.

Play is scheduled to commence in the week beginning 29 June and expected to finish in early September. The draw will notified as soon as the nominations are in.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday 6 June, there will be a 4-Person Ambrose event, with proceeds going to Forbes Can-Assist. All players are welcome with handicap restrictions for non-golfers. Stableford Medleys are scheduled on Fri 5th, Sun 7th and Mon 8th June.

VETS GOLF

He retired, he came back, was scheduled to hold an inquiry to handicaps on a recent away golfing trip then last Thursday took on the task as meteorologist before twins veterans golf played in Forbes.

A busy man is our John Milton who handled all assignments with ease before last Thursday collecting ‘the chocolates’ with a modest 32 points, an indication to the challenge of a ‘heavy’ course after recent rains.

Parkes’ John Dwyer, one of the last back into the hotel took the encouragement award after fellow clubmate Robert J Lea felt earlier he had it in bag. Your time will come RJL.

Mick Bond from Parkes went with in inches of a hole-in-one to take nearest the pin on the 18th while at the 9th it was Mr Milton.

With only 17 starters ball sweep to 31 points, Gordon Pritchard (P), Allan Rees, Don McKeowen, Barry Parker (F). Naturally the shield score went to Forbes, 185 to 134 points.

Amongst talking points after play was the eagle three by ‘grip it, rip it’ Ken Walton on the 6th in two to hole the putt on the par 5. Also getting a mention was the birdie two by Gordon Pritchard on the 9th almost matching that in length from the pin in one to that of his travelling partner ‘Magpie’ Mick.

Twin towns vets play again in Forbes this week where officials are hoping for better outdoor sporting weather. All are invited to play, noms from 9am for a 9.30am shot gun start. Next Lachlan Valley Association comp is in West Wyalong, June 18.

Despite two pulling up to play last Tuesday, but leaving just as quickly, there was naturally no play in social golf due to the weather.

It can be revealed Phil Wells was the monthly Top Dog winner for April despite only playing two rounds for 42 points.

Given the right weather conditions you can be sure Tuesday social players will be at it again this week. Ball toss at 9am and you never know who you will draw for 12 holes of exercise. If interested coffee to follow. All welcome.

LADIES GOLF

Welcome to this week's catch up with ladies golf.

Our Wednesday 27 competition - a novelty event called “The 3 Club Event”, sponsored by Coleen Bratton and Pat Jones - was canceled on the day due to the amount of rain the course had received.

Saturday 30 May was ladies individual stableford sponsored by Ann Maree Gaffney and Lindy Cowan.

Div 1 was fought out between mother and daughter Carolyn and Brianna Duncan.

Carolyn was able to keep Brianna in check scoring 37 Stableford points with Brianna carding 33.

Div 2 winner was Lindy Pollock with 34 next best Ann Simmons with 30.

Brianna was the only ball sweep winner.

Nearest to the pins went to Jennifer Fletcher on the 9th and Ann Simmons on the 18th green.

This week, Saturday 6 June is the Can Assist Charity Day with play as a 4 Person Ambrose, get your team together and get behind a great charity.

Play this up and coming week includes on Wednesday 10 June individual stableford sponsored by Sue Shine in one division.

Road trippers can head to Cowra to contest their three-day annual tournament on June 10, 11, 12.

Saturday 13 June 13 is the 4BBB Mulligan sponsored by Sharon Grierson and Wendy Simmons.

I would like to take this opportunity to apologise for my mix up of sponsors. The ladies American Foursomes played last Saturday 23 May, was sponsored by Jen Fletcher and Nicole Death.

Until next week, rug up and good golfing everyone.