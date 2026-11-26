Three gold medals, a national diving honour and a passion for inspiring the next generation - Richard Clement is proving age is no barrier to sporting excellence. The Parkes diver has returned from the Pan Pacific Masters Games with an impressive haul of three gold medals, winning the one-metre springboard, 3-metre springboard and platform diving events. Clement's latest success follows another outstanding achievement earlier this year at the National Diving Championships in Adelaide. Having completed his competition, Clement departed early to catch a flight home, unaware a special honour awaited him at that evening's presentation ceremony. He was named Diving Australia's Best Diver of the Year in the Men's 25+ category. It was an unexpected recognition of his continued dedication to a sport he first fell in love with at just seven years of age. Now more than 50 years later, Clement is still somersaulting, twisting and turning through the air - and collecting gold medals along the way. While the medals are certainly worth celebrating, Clement has an even bigger ambition - to bring the magic of diving back to Parkes and help someone else discover what it feels like to fly. And he wants everyone, from enthusiastic youngsters to adventurous grandparents, to be part of it. One of Clement's greatest passions is introducing people to masters diving, a remarkably inclusive form of the sport that caters for adults of varying ages and abilities. He is now planning to establish a masters diving program in Parkes, and he's particularly keen to hear from former divers who might be tempted to make a comeback. "Did you dive when you were younger? Do you remember the excitement of standing on the board, the anticipation before take-off, and that wonderful feeling when you nailed a dive?" Clement said. "Well, why not experience it all again?" Unlike what many people might imagine, masters diving isn't exclusively for experienced competitors performing complicated somersaults Clement said. As competitors move into older age groups, the number of dives required generally decreases. There are also novice masters categories designed to welcome newcomers, including opportunities to participate with simple jumps rather than complex dives. "You don't have to be doing double somersaults or twisting dives to enjoy this sport," he said. "If you're comfortable starting with a jump, that's absolutely fine. Everyone starts somewhere, and everyone progresses at their own pace." Clement believes the benefits extend far beyond the diving board. Diving encourages flexibility, balance, coordination, strength, body awareness and mental concentration. The stretching and conditioning involved can also help participants improve mobility and feel more comfortable in their bodies. "Just look at what I'm still able to do," he said. "I'm still twisting and turning, and I genuinely believe staying active and continuing to challenge yourself makes an enormous difference to how you feel as you get older." And there's another important benefit: the sheer joy of performing. "There's something magical about learning a skill, overcoming a fear, and finally achieving something you once thought was impossible," Clement said. As he aims to start a diving program in Parkes again, Clement is offering free diving lessons every Sunday from 11am to 12.30pm at the Parkes Pool. See next week's Champion Post as we talk to Clement more about the program.