MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

The Forbes golfers enjoyed a sunshine finish to the week and welcomed the chance to get onto the fairways.

Early players scampered through the morning dew but the fairways and greens were clear when Terry Griffiths plied his trade.

The men’s event was an Individual Stroke, sponsored by B&C Autos. The 71 players had both locals and visitors enjoying the conditions. Four juniors in the field gave many of their adult players a run for their money.

The Div-1 winner was Terry Griffiths with his 71 nett. He could do no wrong on the front-9 starting with four pars and finishing with a scratch 36.

His back-9 was mediocre by comparison where a string of bogeys from 11 to 16 caused some discomfort. But he cracked ‘80’ and had a very satisfying day.

The Div-1 runner-up was David Naveau from Wellington GC. He was one of a group of visitors from Dubbo and enjoyed his first ‘run on the track’.

The greens did not faze him but he could not quite get onto a birdie trail. He was well pleased with his nett 72 and with the day’s outing.

The Div-2 was won by Isaac Page with a nett 71. His game did not look good on the 1st hole with a double-bogey but he settled after that with his only other blemish being a ‘double’ on the 7th.

He turned well under his handicap. His back-9 was a similar story with steady play interrupted by a ‘triple’ on the 16th.

The Div-2 runner-up was Joshua Dunn (Dubbo) with a 72 nett.

He thought he had lost the plot early on but a bit of ribbing from his mates and some good concentration saw him score well on the back-9 to recover his score. No birdies on his card but some good conversions on the par-3’s.

The ball sweep went to 76 nett on count back, going to: 72 – P Dawson, G Dunn; 73 - J Page, A Carlisle; 74 – A Quirk, F Hanns, R Hey, S Letfallah; 75 – J Hamilton, P Kay, C Hanrahan, P Murphy, J Carty, H Callaghan, D Mylecharane; 76 – M Duke, B Woonton, T Callaghan.

The visitors included: a group of 18 from Dubbo which included Dubbo and Wellington players, P Jackson (Coffs Harbour), R Hey and W Powter (Parkes), J and J Carty (WW), and W McCourt (Gold Creek). The better of the visitors were David Naveau and Joshua Dunn but Greg Dunn and Sam LetFallah earned balls.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – P Dawson; 18th – P McQuillan (Dubbo). Neither of them converted for 2’s. What with the good conditions it was surprising that there were only three 2’s.

One was on the 3rd and two on the 9th. Maybe the players were dazzled by the sunshine and could not truly read the borrow.

The 3rd hole Super-Pin went to Cam Herbert. In his mind’s eye the ball was struck well, climbed steadily and arched onto the green to land softly.

But reality was somewhat different. Unfortunately, he missed the ‘2’ but was well pleased to have a tap in from his 275 cm putt.

Golf can be treating you pleasantly then all of a sudden jump up and bite you on the b…ack of the leg. Such an event befell Isaac page on the 16th.

He was beside the green for ‘2’ looking to keep his run of pars going. However, he mishit his chip, then sent the next across the green.

He replied with a ‘skunned shot’ to the other side, reverted to his putter and two putted for a ‘triple’. He exclaimed. ‘Where did that come from?”. To quote a tv presenter – How good is golf?

The 7th and 15th holes were relatively well behaved in this event. What was surprising was where players racked up the big scores. Jesse Hamilton managed a ‘Bo Derek’ on the 4th.

Alex Mackinnon did one better with a ‘Legs’ on the 2nd. That is an eleven. And David Bernardi continued his ‘Jekyl and Hyde’ run with golf. One week he plays a blinder and the next he compiles a cricket score. This week he fell foul of the 15th with a ‘Bo Derek’ there. Ah, but next week he shall score a par!

Paul Pymont somehow found time to wander down the 14th and mark an ‘8’ on his card. Meanwhile Greg Hanns met the teddy bears having a picnic when he was amongst the trees on his way to a ‘9’ on the 8th hole.

Peter Dawson managed to par each of the par-3s while Caleb Hanrahan went one better and scored three pars and a birdie on those holes. His birdie came on the 3rd, which answers the question as to who got a ‘2’ on the 3rd if Cam Herbert did not?

If the weather is good next week we may see quite a few of the fancied players engage in some ‘avian’ capture.

Here is the news:

The tee timesheet for the Men's Open on 31 May is now full with a few individuals from the reserve list finding a spot from a withdrawal.

All eyes are on the weather as we hope to ensure a steady flow through the field and get into the Golfie in time for an early presentation.

This event will finalise the O’Connors ‘Trilogy of Golf’ which has our own Caleb Hanrahan with a handy lead for the Scratch trophy and Sandy Paterson in good position for the Handicap trophy. Good luck to all players.

Players are encouraged to enter for the Lachlan Valley District GA Championships scheduled for Sunday 14 June at West Wyalong. There is a nomination sheet in the Pro Shop.

Alongside this will be the LVDGA Pennants with teams selected by their clubs for A-Grade, B-Grade, Vets and Juniors, if there are enough. Please get as many names down as possible so Forbes can extend its ‘supremacy’ across all prize categories. Contact Steve Betland for details.

Speaking of championships, Steve and John Betland are playing in the Golf NSW ‘Mid-Amateur’ being played on Albury and Howlong GCs.

They both made the cut after 2 rounds with Steve in T22 on 9-over and John in T34 on 15-over.

Quite a few ‘known’ players from regional areas missed the cut made at T67. The leaders are currently on 3-under so with one Final round I doubt that either of them will bring home the trophy.

Remember to complete your card correctly and fully to avoid a DQ.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 30 May, has a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Forbes Livestock Agency. Sunday has the Open with sponsorship from Forbes Shire Council, SGB Design and others. The course will be closed for the day.

VETS GOLF

Grenfell proved an outstanding host last Thursday for the Lachlan Valley Veteran Golf Association monthly competition which attracted 51 players.

Even the welcoming appearance of a mass of kangaroos early in the rounds added to success of the day.

Some played the well presented course, especially the ‘groomed’ sand greens, with A grade taken out by Forbes representative Steve Uphill on 38 points from host club member, Len Wilkes, 36 points.

Best score for the day went to Dave Keough who showed local knowledge winning B grade with 39 points from Ron Hatienfels, Cowra on 37 points.

Sandy Matthews from Grenfell, like quite a few, found scoring hard but was happy to take home the encouragement award.

Nearest the pins, 9th A grade Kim Herbert (Fbs), B grade Keith Cartman (G’fell), 18th to G’fell players, A grade Graham Tulloch, B grade Jan Myors.

A field of 51 played where Grenfell naturally had the most players, 20 to take the club award scoring 111 points from their best three individual rounds. Forbes followed (14 players) with 105 points, Cowra (6) 104, West Wyalong (8) 97, Condobolin (2) 53 with Parkes only scoring 31 points from their sole representative.

Ball sweep winners from Forbes/Parkes – 35 Ted Morgan (F), 32 Ken Sanderson (F), 31 Ken Walton (F), Don McKeowen (Fbs/BG) and Dale Stait, the lone player from Parker.

All attending heaped praise on the Grenfell club for their efforts in supplying morning tea, lunch after play and hospitality to the presentation of the course.

This was emphasised by Coffs Harbour visitor Peter Jackson playing his first round on a sand greens course.

Speaking after presentations the much traveled golfer spoke of coming from a club that has around 13 greens staff with a club facility equal to any in the state.

“Congratulations, this has been an excellent day and what you present here is a credit to all the volunteers. Thoroughly enjoyed the day,” Peter said. His comment were echoed by all.

Scribe's comment – Seeing it is volunteer week we will tell a true story of one who it appears excels in many avenues of helping a wide variety of Grenfell citizens.

Last Thursday we played with the gentleman in question and noticed his contribution to the success of the LVGA monthly comp. We hear he helped with the allocation of carts for hire, he was the one of a couple who had the course looking a treat, more so the sand greens, at the end of golf he didn’t have time for a beer as he had to share duties recording cards for presentation.

Grenfell is lucky to have Steve Grace amongst its citizens as we hear he also volunteers as a community driver for senior citizens looking for a ride to all appointments

Naturally there are many like Steve Grace, but to play a round of golf with the gentleman and see/hear first hand his contribution to Grenfell we felt a word of congratulations is in place this Volunteer Week.

Despite what the card draw says twin towns vets play in Forbes this Thursday after a swap with Parkes due to Forbes earlier hosting the Western Districts Ladies C’ships.

Despite the threat of rain last Tuesday five braved the conditions where Bede Tooth had his sweet swing in tune scoring 31 points from Mr B Parker 25, Peter Barnes 24, Ted Morgan 22 and Phil Wells 20.

You can sure they will be at it again on Tuesday, ball toss at 9am and you never know you may draw Brilliant Bede for a lesson. All welcome.

LADIES GOLF

Welcome to this weeks results from the Golfie.

Wednesday 20 May was an Individual Stableford sponsored by Kaloola Dairy.

Division 1 had Heather Davidson romping home with 38 points over next best Kerry Stirling taking second place with 32 points.

Division 2 winner was Lindy Cowan taking the win by count back over Verna Lane.

Ball winners were Kerry Stirling, Kate Steel-Park, Verna Lane and Lyn Kennedy.

Only 1 nearest to the pin on the 9th hole with Kerry Stirling getting the closest.

Saturday May 23rd was our Ladies Foursomes, our sponsored by Jennifer Fletcher and Deb Tilley. This pair took the foursomes win with 72 Net over Heather Davidson and Ann-Maree Gaffney who carded 72.5. So close but no cigar.

Balloon winners were Heather and Ann-Maree, Sharon Grierson and Wendy Simmons with 74.

Kerry Stirling was once again this week got closest on the 9th hole .

Sunday was Road tripper day with eight ladies taking the trip to Trundle for their Ladies annual Tournament.

Sally Crosby was our only rep to finish in the podium with a runner up for the 18 hole Stableford in Division 1. Once again a lovely day had by all.

This week we have on Saturday May 30th with the Gaffney and Cowan sponsored Individual Stableford with play in 2 Divisions.Wednesday June 3rd is the Bernie Horan Builders sponsored 4BBB v Par + NSW Bowl 4BBB Stableford comp.

Up and Coming also is the Cowra Ladies Annual Tournament June 10, 11 and 12th.

Until next week, good golfing.