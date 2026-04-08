VETS GOLF

Before any golfing results Forbes and Parkes veteran golfers are asked to think seriously about supporting the Vets Weeks Of Golf planned for both clubs. Forbes is scheduled for play from Monday April 27 to Friday May 1 while Parkes follows the week after, Monday May 4 to Friday May 8.

Full details are available from the Pro Shops at both locations.

President of Forbes vets, Peter Barnes said on Thursday after the weekly twin towns competition staged in Forbes that he and the committee are seeking the best support possible from Forbes and Parkes players.

“We have had a few scratching from earlier noms due naturally to the fuel situation and travel so we have left it open before a final decision will be made on Sunday April 12 as final noms close on Wednesday 15.

“But I am confident our week will go ahead, and more so if we get local support,” he added.

It’s not that players have to take part in the week-long tournament. You can play one day or all four as scheduled is a 4-ball medley, individual events combined with a 36-hole comp as well as the NSWVGA Trophy. A game for all.

It’s not only support for the Week of Golf that heralds what is happening on the local scene with a host of majors scheduled for play in the coming weeks.

Heading this is the ladies committee hard at work organising a WDLGA event scheduled for May 12-14 with around 200 players expected.

All this heads to having the course and surrounds in the best condition possible where a working bee is scheduled for Sunday April 19. Put the date down now with full details to follow and get the gloves on to help out.

Results from the Forbes hosted twin towns comp last Thursday where scores overall were very ordinary with the biggest interest as to who was going to collect the encouragement award.

It looked like a count-back would be required as half a dozen players where in the picture and could have taken home the trophy until former Parkes mayor Ken Keith OAM arrived smiling to collect the ‘burner’ ball.

There was a winner, one of Forbes’ more gifted athletes in Ken Sanderson on top with a 34 points after a count-back with fellow club members Frank Hanns who claims to have a trophy John Betland will never achieve.

“I’ve won back to back C grade titles and would have won three on the trot if it hadn’t been for covid. I bet Johnny will never be able to say that,” a happy Frank boasts.

As mention KK won the encouragement award while it was Forbes again in the twin towns shield, 194 to 184 points. There were 31 players vying for nearest the pins, at the 9th, A grade Steve Uphill (F), B grade champion Frank H, 18th A grade Fonz Melisi (F), B grade nil.

Ball sweep to 30 points – 34 Zac Kelly (P), 32 Peter Bristol, Mick Bond, John Fowler, Greg Diener (P), Andrew Norton-Knight, Steve Uphill (F), 31 Ken Walton, Kim Herbert, Warwick Judge (F), 30 Don McKeowen, Les Little, Adam Andrews, Fonz Melisi (F).

Last week it was pleasing to see Alf Davies back in action as it was with Parkes resident professional Zac Kelly firing a comfortable two under par 70 for his 34 points.

Thursday twin towns golf in Parkes (9am for a 9.30am shot gun start) while the following week they stage the Lachlan Valley Association 18 hole comp in conjunction with the association AGM.

Last Tuesday it was the last round for the March monthly Top Dog award and it was close to a count-back with president Peter B just holding on to his lead, one has held for the entire month.

Finishing with 24 points on Tuesday for a total of 78 points he held out a fast finishing Ken Sanderson who score 27 finishing one shot behind on 77 points.

Still, Ken did not leave empty handed winning the day’s play with his 27 points, three better than four others.

Tuesday’s play with a ball toss at 9am for all interested in a social 12 holes.

MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

In what can only be described as comfortable weather the Forbes golfers produced some outstanding play from the first to the last groups on the day.

On Saturday the men's golf event was an Individual Par, sponsored by Forbes Tuesday Golfers. The field of 46 players was reduced as Easter coincided with the school holidays to entice players away to spend time with their families.

The Div-1 winner was Steve Betland who finished on 3-under. A bogey start on the 1st hole jolted his concentration into line and from there he carded three birdies to turn on a scratch 34 but at even par thanks to his handicap.

His back-9 was stability personified as he strung four pars together, then three birdies then finished with a couple of pars to finish with 3-under. Upon reflection his best hole was the 3rd where he made a bounce-back birdie.

The Div-1 runner-up was Peter Dawson with 2-under. He started with two pars, a birdie and a bogey before his swing locked in and he played the next four holes at 4-under, turning on 3-under.

His back-9 was a succession of ‘same, same’ as he could only manage pars thanks to a cold putter. A bogey on the 16th cost him dearly.

The Div-2 was won by one of the Junior players playing in the last group. Lenny Iyer produced the best nett score of the day finishing on 5-under.

His front-9 gave him the best of starts with six ‘pluses’ and one ‘minus’. He used his handicap well to score ‘squares’ on the 4th and 8th holes after striking a bit of trouble. His back-9 was not so spectacular but he held it together to finish that side on even par and score 5-under overall.

The B-Grade Runner-up was Paul Pymont with 1-under. He was in the third group out and benefited from the early mowing on the greens that removed the heavy dew. A casual start was followed by a roller-coaster ride before he finished the front-9 in style with a ‘2’. His back-9 was uneventful with a majority of ‘squares’ and an equal number of ‘pluses’ and ‘minuses’. Once again his score would have been better of the putts had dropped.

The ball sweep went to 2-over on count back, going to: 1-under – C Byrnes, A Carlisle; Even – J Cutler, R Smith, D Bernardi, F Hanns; 1-over – P Barnes, A Rees, R Hughes (Cowra), J Kuntze; 2-over – S Rogers. The visitors included Rhys Hughes (Cowra), Luke Fairman (W/Wyalong), Lachlan Smith (Grenfell), Gary Griffin (Yowani) and John Kuntze (Canowindra). Of those only Rhys and Johnny managed a good score while the others enjoyed the company.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – P Pymont, 18th – P Murphy. Paul converted for his ‘2’ but Pat had a lapse of something. From relatively close range he managed to 3-putt and wipe away a birdie, then par and walk off with a bogey. Humph was not quite the best descriptive adjective.

The 3rd hole Super-Pin went to Steve Betland with a shot to 84 cm. This made his conversion for a ‘2’ quite easy and wiped out the bogey on the 1st hole. What more can you say other than ‘a classic shot and a classic putt’.

The good weather did brighten the day of some golfers. A quarter of the players scored par or under while more than half were within cooee of their handicap. There were four players who scored ‘double-digits’ over par. Of these two were visitors who could be excused for their interrupted walk.

A good thing about this format is that no matter how bad your score on a hole may be it is only recorded as a ‘minus’. There were a number of ‘snowmen’ scattered through the cards but at least the embarrassment of a ‘Bo Derek’, as recorded by Johnny Kuntze, stays hidden from view.

Jake Banks has a ‘love-hate’ relationship with the 4th hole. This week it was a ‘hate’ outcome after he chalked up a ‘9’ which was brought about by trees and the water. At least it prepared him for the ‘11’ on the 6th hole which included a couple of OB’s. But of course all that is hidden by this format.

Equally the good scores do not get highlighted unless an ‘eagle’ is scored. However, no eagles were scored by any players this week but quite a number of birdies appeared throughout the field.

The legacy of our previous Pro lives on in his coaching lessons. Lenny Iyer is one product of that. Also in that group is Dave Bernardi who had a good day on the back of those teachings from Will.

His front-9 had highlights that include a par on the 7th with shots for a nett ‘plus’. The back-9 yielded a par on the long 13th for a nett ‘plus’. He was pleased.

Another to try to encapsulate the ‘word of Will’ is Dave Earl. He has struggled to put into game practice what he learnt on the practice range. But this week he felt much closer to seeking redemption.

While he only managed two pars he did finish on a good note with a par on the 18th. But best of all he had no ‘blow out’ holes which had beset his game of late.

A few Forbes players ventured to Cowra on the weekend for their Easter Classic. Players attended from the coast, from the Central West and from afar also. The Forbes players met with a modicum of success although none captured any big prizes.

The A-Grade 36-hole Scratch went to Jarred Porter (Yass) with even par 142. Caleb Hanrahan finished 4th in the A-Grade 36-hole Scratch with Cam McMillan in tied 5th on the Scratch and tied 2nd in the Handicap. Archie Quirk did well on the first day but blew out on the second day.

Todd Callaghan and Dave Quirk were unable to complete the 36-holes but they kept all the other A-Grade golfers honest with their scratch scores and ‘tail end’ position after the 1st round.

Fons Melisi finished well down the list in B-Grade. There were no Forbes entrants in C-Grade. And no Forbes ladies entrants.

Across the weekend there were ‘Stableford Medleys’ to play. Friday saw a small field enjoy the conditions. Jade Page won the day with 39 points well ahead of Cam McMillan on 31 points. The NTP’s went to: 9th – Jade Page, 18th – Brad Ashton.

On Monday there were too few to make a field but those who did venture out needed more practice.

On Saturday 18 April the 4BBB Scratch and Handicap Championships will be played. Be sure to select your partner well so that you complement each other and keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Here is the news:

The Management Committee has re-advertised the Head Pro position after an unsuccessful first round of advertising.

Unfortunately, the Pro who was offered the position from that round was unable to accept the position. Selection from the applicants and interviews will be conducted in mid-April with the intention of having a new Pro on board by the end of May.

Players and supporters are reminded of the working bee scheduled for Sunday, 19 April.

A full task list will be provided but efforts will concentrate on removing branches and other fallen material and tidying up specific areas. Bring gloves, hats, sunscreen, water and hand tools. More details to be provided.

The Forbes Vets ‘Week of Golf’ is going ahead but we need numbers from the Forbes players. Please get you nominations to the Secretary Beryl Roberst before Sunday, 12 April. Nomination forms are available at the Pro Shop.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 11 Apr, will be the April Monthly Medal, sponsored by the ‘Roadies’ which includes P Grayson, S French, D Earl and M Haley. And there is the usual Sunday Stableford Medley comp.

LADIES GOLF

Wednesday 1 April was stroke and second round of NSW medal and Vets country championships.

Division 1 winner was Kerry Stirling with 68 Net from runner up Jennifer Fletcher with 74 Net.

Linda Cowan with a 67 Net from Rose Carroll with 75 Net. Balloon-sweep winners were Jen Fletcher, Heather Davidson and Rose Carroll.

Nearest to the pins were Deb Tilley on the 9th with Linda Cowan.

Saturday 4 April was Stableford. Ann Simmons was the winner on the day with 37 points.

Ball winners were Sharon Grierson and Ann-Maree Gaffney.

Pin winners were Sally Perry on the 9th and Kerry Stirling on the 19th green.

Matches set down for play this week are on Wednesday April is a 4 Ball Stableford Multiplier sponsored by Janet Smith and Julie Wood and Saturday 11 April is Stroke and second round Golf NSW Medal, Monthly Medal and putting Comp.

Veterans Country Championships sponsored by Euphoria Road in two divisions.

Good golfing everyone.