MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

On Saturday the Forbes golfers took to the course with glee and eagerness and were welcomed by favourable fairway conditions that allowed good run and smooth greens that responded to a gentle putting stroke.

The competition on the weekend was the Monthly Medal, sponsored by Bernardis Marketplace. The field comprised 65 players with all of them enjoying the sun but many of whom found the pace on the greens challenging. But the scores were well grouped indicating that many golfers shared the same experience.

The A-Grade saw what could loosely be described as a runaway winner when Stephen Uphill took the honours with his 70 nett.

After a shaky ‘double, bogey, bogey’ start he settled into a good rhythm and finished the front-9 well. His back-9 was steady without being spectacular. A highlight was the birdie on the 14th.

The A-Grade runner-up was Scott Kirkman on nett 72. He matched Stephen Uphill on the front-9 which included a birdie on the 7th. His back-9 was a little untidy. His run home started with a birdie on the 15th then he had bogeys all the way to the finish.

The B-Grade required a count back to decide the winner when four players finished on 70 nett.

In the end it was a junior player Lachlan Hodge who got the nod. He used up much of his handicap on the front-9 without any real blemishes but then stormed home with a ‘39’ that included a birdie on the 15th and four bogeys.

The B-Grade runner-up was Alf Davies also 70 nett. He was 6-over on the front-9 with a mix of pars and bogeys.

His back-9 did not start well with a ‘double’ but then he held his game together to finish below his handicap. The unlucky players to miss out were Pat Murphy and Bede Tooth.

The C-Grade surprised the winner most of all. Darren Taylor has been playing a steadily improving golf game and this weekend it all fell into place.

His 69 nett was the best of the day and quite a shock after he had scored two snowmen and a ‘9’. While he ‘raised his bat’ his handicap gave him the honours.

The C-Grade runner-up was Stephen McAlister with 72 nett and on count back from three other players. His was handicap play all the way with no real blunders apart from a shocker on the 9th. Pars on the 4th and the 11th were most welcome.

The best scratch score of the day went to Steve Betland with 75. He was one of only three players that broke 80 on the day. It was tough for him where a ‘2’ on the 9th resulted in a nett ‘3’.

The ball sweep went to 77 net on count back, going to: 70 – P Murphy, B Tooth; 72 – F Hanns, M Prior, B Slack-Smith, D Sly; 73 – D Mylecharane, F Melisi; 75 – L Iyer, T Cogswell, A Rees, B Dunne; 76 – S Grallelis, J Hamilton; 77 – N Duncan, P Kay.

The lone visitor in the field was Jordan Taylor (Dubbo).

The NTP’s went to: 9th – Steve Betland: 18th – Cam McMillan. Only Steve converted for a ‘2’, of which there were five. Of those, four were scored by the C-Grades and one by the A-Graders with the B-Graders missing out.

The Super pin on the 3rd hole was won by Brendan Hayes. His tee shot made it look easy with a very fine strike.

He felt he was in for a chance to convert but he needed to be 7 cm closer than his 210 cm shot as that was how far short he was.

Many players have adjusted to the well groomed but slick greens although they still present some problems.

The putts need to be near exact as the many lip-outs occurring through the day will testify. And a smooth unhurried putting stroke seems to bring the best results. Some putts hit too hard seemed to skip past the hole and roll on forever.

There was no play in the Sunday Stableford Medley.

Here is the news: Our new Head Pro Ellesha Michie has been busy on social media promoting a number of clinics she has planned in September. Next week you shall be able to enquire of her directly for further information.

The Trundle Open was played last Sunday with quite a few Forbes players attending. Prominent among those were the juniors taking part in the ‘Encourage Shield’. Among those was Lachlan Hodge who did very well to win a prize.

The Cowra Open is on this weekend, played over two days. Hopefully the Forbes contingent will do better this year than previous years.

And players are reminded of the ‘Sand Greens Trilogy’ played, obviously, on sand greens at three Clubs. Details are on the notice board.

And a ‘heads up’ that renovations on the greens may start in a few weeks. With the dry weather to original program has been brought forward.

Members should be aware that as of this week if their membership is unpaid they will be deemed unfinancial and not able to play in the competition.

It is crystal ball time: This Saturday 8 August is a 4BBB Stableford Medley playing for the Bob & Daine Doolin Memorial Trophy. Sunday has a Stableford Medley.

VETS GOLF

Forbes, led by a resurgent Alf Davies, were too strong for an under-manned Parkes at last week's twin-towns golf competition played at Forbes.

Alf, making steady progress following his comeback from a medical condition, was back to his old self in accumulating 40 points for 18 holes.

Not far behind was another Forbes player in Barry "Scadger" Parker who had his best round in a while for a solid 38 points.

Twenty-seven players faced the starter with Parkes only managing eight players for the day due mainly to the non-attendance of eight regulars who were recovering from a golf trip to the Tumut/Gundagai area.

Given the shortfall Forbes were comfortable winners of the teams event by 210 points to Parkes' 160.

Forbes' Bede Tooth had his irons on target winning both A grade nearest-to-pins on the ninth and 18th holes, while Steve Edwards was the B grade winner on the 18th.

Trevor Williams kept the Forbes flag flying winning the encouragement award.

The ball sweep went to 28 points with winners as follows: 35 - Don McKeowen (F); 33 - Steve Uphill and Max Haley (F); 32 - Frank Hanns (F); 31 - Steve McAlister (F); 29 - Alex Mackinnon (F) and Peter Boschman (P); 28 - Neil McMillan (F).

This week it is back to Parkes - nominations from 9am for a 9.30 start.,

Tuesday golf

Many felt Ken Sanderson had the July Top Dog Award for Tuesday golf in the bag, but you can never count out Phil Wells when it comes to putting together a good score which he did to tie the major 12-hole trophy with both scoring 92 points for the month.

One of the towns more gifted athletes, Ken scored 21 points while Phil carved out a score of 25 to equal the leader board.

It did not finish there when Andrew Norton-Knight, over coffee, told of missed opportunities to be one point in arrears.

With 12 players on Tuesday Andrew did not leave empty handed winning with 26 points from Phil on 25 followed by "soft hands’ Steve Uphill on 21 points.

A highlight in front of a gallery saw Barry ‘Scadger’ Parker post a birdie two on the 9th hole with a tee shot two-feet from the hole.

Bogan Gate

Can you handle the Bogan Gate course? If so, don’t forget to nominate now for the BG Masters on Tuesday week (August 11) a day to remember all for only $30. $15 for 18 holes of golf, $15 morning tea and lunch plus the chance to win a treasurer trophy. Golfers from all clubs welcome.

Also note - it’s BG, no Eftpos so cash please for drinks and nomination fee. For catering purposes if possible please let Steve Edwards 0415 665 925, Barry Shine 0409 718 004 or John Dwyer 0419 232 755 if playing.

LADIES GOLF

Ladies golf results begin the week with the River Meadows Caravan Park sponsored Individual Stableford played Wednesday 29 July.

This was also our monthly cake day. Shout out to Kerry Stirling who is turning out to be a wonderful cook.

Div 1 winner was Robin Lyell with a score of 32. Div 2 winner Jill Cripps carding 40 points. Ball winners were Deb Tilley, Sally Perry and Sarah Black.

Pin winners were Julie Hurkett on the 9th and Colleen Bratton on the 18th.

Saturday 1 August was Stroke, Monthly Medal, Golf NSW Medal and Putting.

Div 1 winner was Kate Steel-Park with net 72. Div 2 was won by Jenny Hubbard with net 71.

Ball sweep winners were Ev Uphill, Colleen Venables, Ann-Maree G, Wendy Simmons and Jill Cripps.

Monthly Medal winners were Ev Uphill Div 1, Jenny Hubbard Div 2 and Jill Cripps Div 3.

Only I pin winner on Saturday with Heather Davidson landing on the 9th.

Least putts needed for their round was Jenny Hubbard with 26.

We had 10 ladies do the road trip to West Wyalong Sunday 2 August for their annual ladies tournament.

Heather Davidson won the Div 1 ladies Scratch. Kerry Stirling was scratch r/up in Div 2.

Sarah Black and Jenny Hubbard were the nearest the pins in Div 2 and 3. Ann-Maree Gaffney won the visitors prize.

Big thank you to West Wyalong as the course was wonderful.

Matches set down for play this week is a 4 Ball Stableford Aggregate sponsored by Spaced Group.

Saturday will see ladies heading to Condobolin for the Annual Ladies Tournament.

That’s a wrap for ladies golf.