MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

Autumn has delivered good conditions for the Forbes golfers who delighted in the sunny conditions. The field were all out early with many having a commitment at home to watch the start of the ‘footy’ season.

The men's event on Saturday was a 4BBB Stableford, sponsored by SGB Designs. The field of 83 players ensured the competition was going to be tight as long as the players could keep the scores ticking over.

The scoring did not soar to any great heights with many players finding it hard to get the pace of the greens ‘just right’.

There were many who had no trouble on the greens but found plenty along the way. At the end of the day there were five teams at the top on 44 points requiring a count back to determine the winners.

The winning pair were Alister Carlisle and Jack Hayden, a visitor from ‘Future Golf’.

Their individual scores were comfortable and they combined well to cover any blemishes. A ‘miss’ by one was covered by points by the other.

Jack did very well with a 4-pointer on the 15th to help him amass 24 points to follow from the 9 points he scored on the front-9.

The runners-up were Phil Wells and Matt Duff. Their game was a case of ‘steady all the way’ which saw Matt take the lead on the front-9 while Phil brought the team home with 20 points by himself. They had no standout holes, scoring 2- and 3-pointers on all but the 2nd hole where they could only manage 1 point.

The teams who also scored 44 points but missed out were D & J Page, K & C Herbert and P & T Duke. There is a theme amongst them, namely being family pairings. But the end result was determined by their back-9 scoring where each of them fell away.

The ball sweep went to 41 points on count back, going to: 44 – D & J Page, K & C Herbert, P & T Duke; 43 – S Betland/T West; 42 – L Iyer/H Walsh, C Banks/K Tyne, H Steele-Park/D Earl, C Byrnes/J Hamilton, G Everson/G Hanns; 41 – S Rogers/A Moon. The visitors included: Jack Hayden (Future Golf), Sam Skipper (Guyra) and Gary Walters (Cerberus).

The NTP’s went to: 9th – G Walters, 18th – D Mylecharane. They both converted for 2’s which pleased Gary after a very lack-lustre day on the course. ‘Mully’ had to fight for his ‘2’ knocking three other players off the sheet with a very fine shot.

There were six 2’s overall with the 3rd and 9th getting two each. A ‘2’ on the 1st hole by Reggie Murray was a good ‘welcome back’ present but he could not capitalise on it.

The 3rd hole Super-Pin went to Phil Duke with a shot to 150 cm. It was a great way to show how it was done to his partner and son Timmy. But missing the putt did not impress and anyway Timmy managed ‘2’ points with a steady bogey.

Many players enjoyed the greens but struggled with the pace. A smidgeon too much pace and the ball seemed to gather away for a knee-knocker return putt. Too little pace and the ball stopped agonisingly short.

This uncertainty in the putting must have had an effect on the score.

One player, Peter Barnes, had a very pleasing front-9 to turn with 20 points and was feeling that good that he eagerly sought the Individual prize. But on the back-9 so many of his putts did not find the bottom of the cup resulting in a meagre 2-points rather than something better. His temperament was not helped by three lip outs.

While there may have been problems on the greens some players found problems down the fairways. And of course I am referring to the trees.

Matt Walton had an affinity with the trees on almost every hole. Sometimes he played two or three shots before his ball emerged from the foliage arenas. But he smiled all the way. Possibly because he was thinking of using a chainsaw next time.

Peter Barnes was unlucky. By a quirk of the software he was unable to be paired with another player as a swinger in the 4BBB event. But he was able to participate in the Individual event. The front-9 went well but the back-9 not so good for him.

He managed to get to the 17th green in three shots without using the fairway but did clock up some ‘frequent flyer’ points during his travels. A drive onto the practice fairway, followed by a recovery into the trees along the 2nd fairway and thence a scudding runner through the trees and the long grass onto the back edge of the green. What a day.

It was also pleasing to see some Junior players participating regularly in the competitions. At the forefront is Archie Quirk with Liam Fraser and Lachlan Alley hot on his heels. But ‘up and comers’ are Lenny Iyer and Hunter Walsh. Please welcome them to your playing group and teach them a thing or two about playing ‘real’ golf.

Here is the news:

The greens renovations are progressing well with the course staff confident of having the course back in play by yesterday, Wednesday.

Give them time to settle in and the course will be ‘top notch’ for the busy period.

This commences with Forbes Vets ‘Week of Golf’ from 27 April, followed by the Ladies Open on 3rd May. Then there is the ladies WDLGA event from 12 May and finally the Men's Open on 31 May.

The Summer Sixes comp is in the last few weeks of the finals series.

The teams and players are very competitive with many playing multiple games to ensure their best chance of making it through to the grand final.

The presentation dinner will be held on Sunday 29 March in the Golfie. All teams are asked to advise the Pro Shop of their attendance so catering can be organised.

The Pro Shop is operating well although the merchandise stocks are down a bit. And we have to apologise for the lack of sandwiches on Saturday comp days. But the pies are nice.

Don’t forget to use your Pro Shop account and take advantage of the sale being offered.

The management committee have conducted interviews for the Head Pro position. They hope to have a new Pro on board by early April.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 21 March, will be a 4-Person Ambrose Medley, sponsored by the Forbes Rugby Union Club, and held as the Sanderson Memorial Day. And there is the usual Sunday Stableford Medley comp.

SUMMER SIXERS

By SMOOTH SWINGER

During the second week of the finals for the Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition the Pro Shop door never seemed to close as there was a steady stream of players hell bent on recording a good score.

Many players were out for two, three and sometimes four games striving to do better each time. For some it worked but for others it did not.

In the Group 1 Main Draw, Still Trying had a quiet week having had the ‘bye’. In the knockout it was LIV Golf (104.5) who produced the goods to oust Murray’s Mates (107.5). Great effort by Troy Howe to play numerous games and get a good score for his team.

The Plate Draw sees Optimists and Birdie Babes play right through to week 3 but some of them have been out trying to keep their swing smooth.

Group 2 Main Draw winners, Flip Floppers enjoyed a week off but still were keen to get some scores in. They will play Elders Insurance this week after Elders, with the best round score of 97.5 nudged The Duffers (110) out of the competition.

Still, a good effort by the Duffers to get this far. The Plate Draw saw Walkers AgnVet with a tidy 102.5 put the sword to Lenny’s Lawn Care who now depart. Walkers now play Flip Floppers.

In the Group 3 Main Draw it was F-Troop who tried hard but feel short to Southside Swingers. F-Troop played ten games to score 110 but were beaten by Southside Swingers with 106, who now face Bump and Rums. In the Plate Draw both Six Appeal and Bogeys on Barrys have this week to put maximum effort in.

Group 4 Main Draw saw Sandbaggers (102.5) nip past Forbes Auto (103) in the closest encounter. This sets up a grudge match between Sandbaggers and Shankaholics. This is not the first time that Forbes Auto have missed out by a half point.

Better luck next year. The Plate draw has the toughest weekly grind. This week LITT (104) easily ended EHAG run in the comp and now face HD&SI for a spot in the grand final week.

The best Member Score was by Mike Sutcliffe (Murray’s Mates) with 30 nett doing well for his team. The best non-member score of 30.5 nett was by Jack Cole (Elders Insurance) which definitely helped them get through.

This third week will decide which teams get to play in the Main Draw grand final.

All grand final teams must play on Sunday 29 March, in a designated draw. Those teams that make the Plate Final can play their games during the final week up to and including 29 March.

Please note that the presentation night will be held on March 29. We need to know who is coming for catering so please let the Pro Shop know.

VETS GOLF

There is nothing better then getting over rivals on their home track when it comes to sport, especially in football.

Last Thursday it wasn’t the thrill of rugby league but winning twin towns veterans golf in Forbes where former rugged Spaceman forward Warwick Wright was smiling after playing par to his handicap recording 36 points.

Only relatively new on the vets scene Warwick was a single point in front of another former league star now Forbes and Lachlan Valley president Peter Barnes, runner-up with 35 points on a count-back from Parkes vets captain Robert J Lea.

How a week can change fortunes in life. Last Thursday week staunch Parkes volunteer Lindsay Elliott took home the ‘chocolates’. Last Thursday he left Forbes with another trophy, this time the encouragement award.

Ball sweep to 30 points – 35 Robert J Lea, the only player from Parkes to collect. From Forbes were - 33 points Frank Hanns, Les Little, 32 Ken Walton, Phil Maher, Warwick Judge, Barry Shine, 31 Ross Williams, Ken Sanderson and 30 Allan Rees, Andrew Norton-Knight, Neal Herbert, John Milton, Steve Uphill.

Nearest the pins – A grade, 9th Jeff Moon, 18th Warwick Judge, both from Forbes, No B grader found the greens.

Last week 33 played, 22 from the host club, nine from Parkes with Grenfell visitors Steve Grace and Peter Mawhinney also attending. Two new first time players were welcomed to the Forbes ranks, Steve Rogers and Phil Maher. In the twin towns shield, Forbes again on top with 197 points, Parkes 184. The punters pal John Milton won the in-house raffle.

This Thursday Forbes host the monthly Lachlan Valley Golf Association 18 hole comp, noms from 9.15am for a 10am shot gun start. Local members are asked to supply a plate for morning tea. After presentations the LVGA will conduct their annual general meeting.

All vets are urged to consider playing in the Forbes Vets Week of Golf from Monday April 27 to May 1. Entry forms at the Pro Shop. Similarly, vets are also urged to think of playing the Parkes Vets Week of Golf the following week, May 4 to 8. Again entry forms from their Pro Shop.

If weather conditions were favorable March would have supplied five Tuesday social rounds for the Top Dog monthly award. However, with last Tuesdays week welcomed wash-out there will still be four weeks to get in a good score and hopefully a TD win.

After last week’s play on a course as good as any would want leader at this stage it is Peter Barnes with 28 points on a count-back from Ted Morgan and a packed bunch a point or two behind including Ken Sanderson, Phil Wells and Barry Parker. But, anything can change with three rounds remaining.

Tuesday social golf with ball toss at 9am, all welcome. Be in it to win it.