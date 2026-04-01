SUMMER SIXES

By SMOOTH SWINGER

The final week of the Finals series for the Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition had the playing of the Main draw grand final and the Plate draw final. In both events there was a very small margin between the winners and runners-up.

Again, the players in the Plate Final were determined to post a good score. While the weather during the week may have hampered the opportunity when it came the players took full advantage.

The Main Draw grand final was played in balmy conditions which kept the external conditions cool but internally the players felt the tension.

The Main Draw saw players drawn into groups with a player from each of the four contenders. Playing the front-9 there was much support as the early groups teed off, while at the finish the crowd increased as the final groups came home.

The tension was felt by individuals. Some could find no rhythm and scored badly while others played one or two errant shots that ruined their card.

The Grand Final winners were the LIV Golf team with 105.5. Their score was helped by nett 34.5’s from some of the team. Runner-up was Shankaholics with 107.5. They had a couple of good scores but the rest could not deliver. Elders Insurance (111.5) finished in 3rd spot with Southside Swingers (119.5) having another bad grand final.

The Plate Draw final was played through the week with the teams dodging the weather and other events to get space on the course. In a final fling on the weekend Walkers AgnVet played near their best to score 108.

Three of their players scored in the mid-30’s. Runners-up were Optimists (110.5) who had posted a good score early in the week. A few too many putts slipped by which cost them the win. Third place went to ‘Hook, Drive & Sink It (113.5) while Six Appeal could not deliver.

It was interesting to note that none of the Pool winners made it to the grand final. And a couple of ladies teams were unlucky to miss out on the grand final by only a couple of points. But they were abundant at the dinner.

The presentation dinner on Sunday night had about 50 sit down to a lovely buffet dinner provided by the ‘Golfie’.

The microphone performed badly at first but it did improve markedly. Club President Stuart French welcomed those attending and especially thanked the sponsors – Bernardis Marketplace, Flannery’s Pharmacy, BWR Accountants and Gunn Golf.

In thanking all players for their participation and efforts through the season he remarked that the 27 teams recorded 2248 games, with a further 378 played in the Finals. This compares well with previous years where there were more teams.

He hoped to see he players back next season and also to encourage other players, especially social players to participate.

MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

The weekend started with great weather on Saturday after a wet Friday. The promise was there for the Forbes golfers to take advantage and produce some great scores from among the small field.

Saturday’s event was an Individual 18-hole Stroke, sponsored by Forbes Holiday Park.

The 38 starters seemed to go to sleep and generally produced average scores but Cam McMillan took up the challenge of producing a good score and delivered.

The Div-1 winner was Cam McMillan with a nett 65. His front-9 was quiet with pars all the way until the 7th where he managed a birdie to help him turn at 1-under. He continued his par-run on the back-9 and was pleased with a birdie

The grand final runners-up were Dale Page, Pat O’Connell, Ian Coombs, Sandy Paterson, Ed Burke and Glen Hooper with Pres Stuart French.

on the 12th.

A lapse of concentration resulted in a bogey on the 14 but that was countered by an ‘eagle’ on the 15th after dropping a good length putt. A bogey on the 17th meant he finished with a 35 and a total 70 Scratch.

The Div-1 runner-up was Scott Kirkman who enjoyed the early part of his game. His dynamic played earned a birdie on the 6th after he sunk a monster putt which grows with every telling.

He mastered the 7th fairway to sit on the green in regulation, but an unfortunate 3-putt bogey elicited an unusual response. On the back-9 he undid all his good work but managed a ‘3’ on the last hole to recover some sanity and finish with a 72 nett.

The Div-2 winner was Brett Woonton with 73 nett. He played amongst a group of gentlemen which seemed to engender a smooth action all day. Pars on the 5th and 9th and a birdie on the 8th saw him turn in good humour.

That humour was lost on the 11th with a ‘snowman’ and thereafter while he remained calm his score was quite tidal – up and dow

n.

The Div-2 runner-up was Max H

aley who arrived at the course in a cloud of dust keen to play. He joined the last group of the day and proceeded to show then how to play to record a 74 nett.

He was untidy on the front-9 mixing a ‘snowman’ on the 2nd and a par on the 3rd. His back-9 was more controlled that saw him play to his now generous handicap. But overall, how much better could he have been if a few putts had dropped.

The ball sweep went to 75 nett, going to: 73 – J Page; 74 – P Maher, K Herbert, T Callaghan, N Duncan; 75 – P Pymont, J Kuntze, P Cowhan.

The lone visitor was John Kuntze (Canowindra) while rumour has it that Pete C was avoiding the rigours of the squash court.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – M Haley; 18th – P Maher. Phil managed to slot his putt for a well-deserved ‘2’ but Max was errant with his putt and just managed a par.

Overall there were only two 2’s and both on the 18th. One was Phil Maher and the other was Peter Barnes who had found his putting troublesome so closed his eyes and hoped for the best. It worked.

The 3rd hole Super-Pin

had a changing scenario. Carolyn Duncan struck first making the green to 840 cm, but Barry Parker in the group behind put a shot three metres closer to 590 cm.

Then in the group immediately behind him Dave Mylecharane went even better to get to 330 cm. His name stayed unchallenged all day.

Junior player Timmy Duke enjoyed playing for the most part although he did have a few problems with trees through the middle of each half.

Another Junior to do well is Archie Quirk. Last week he threw off the effects of a serious cold and played in a Junior Masters event at Bathurst on the weekend.

While his scores were not to his liking he finished T8 in the 16+ group. He was very pleased to bounce back with pars and birdies after scoring any bogeys.

Fascinating things can happen on the golf course or be made to happen.

The last group of the day played as a 5-person group. Helping keep their spirits up was Marty Cahill who enjoys the occasional game but cannot yet commit to full-time golf, or madness as some describe it.

This group set themselves a challenge. On both the 9th and 18th they endeavoured to have every tee shot on the green.

On the 9th they were doing well until Pete Barnes, playing last, found the trees and water to spoil it. Then on the 18th all did well except for Marty whose tee shot landed short but did not have enough ‘puff’ to make the green.

Here is the news:

Players will soon incur the wrath of the course staff if they continue to turn the bird scarer devices away from the green while they themselves putt then forget to turn them back. They are there for a purpose.

These devices do work but we can only protect the greens from bird damage of the devices are pointing across the green.

Please, please! Ensure that if you turn the devices you turn them back and if you find a device turned away then turn it correctly. The course staff check these daily but some players, and it is not only social players, keep turning them away.

Get your nominations in for the Forbes Vets ‘Week of Golf’ from 27 April. There are over 80 visitors registered already but the Forbes contingent is quite scarce. That will be followed by the Ladies Open on 3 May. Then there is the Ladies WDLGA event from 12 May and finally the Mens Open on 31 May.

The Summer Sixes comp for 2025-26 is now finished. The winning teams were – Main Draw Grand Final was ‘LIV Gold’ and the Plate Final was ‘Walkers AgnVet’. Read the full report in the Sixes section. Hopefully we can get more numbers involved next year.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 4 April, will be an Individual Par, sponsored by the Forbes Tuesday Golfers. Stableford Medleys on the schedule for Easter Friday, Sunday and Easter Monday.

VETS GOLF

Forbes' Peter Barnes blitzed the field at last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Parkes with his 44 points five better than his nearest rivals.

Barnes laid the foundations for his win with great execution and course management and it could have been an even better round but for two "gimme" putts he missed.

On a perfect day for golf 36 eager players faced the starter - 21 from Parkes and 15 from Forbes - following consecutive weeks of weather cancellations.

Forbes players also fought out the runners-up prize with Kim Herbert (39 points) getting the decision on a count-back from Alex Mackinnon.

In the twin-towns shield the scores posted by the top three finishers paved the way for a comfortable win for Forbes by 230 points to Parkes' 215.

The Parkes pair of Joe Davies and Gordon Pritchard won the A and B grade nearest-to-pins on the fourth hole, while Peter Barnes completed a good day by winning the A grade on the 11th. No B graders hit the deck on that hole.

The ball sweep went to 35 points with winners as follows: 39 - Alex Mackinnon; 38 - Kath Jeffress (P); 37 - Joe Davies (P) and Ken Wal

ton (F); 36 - Mick Bond (P) and Ross Williams (F); 35 - Phil Bishop and Warwick Wright (P) and Ken Sanderson and Don McKeowen (F).

The vets comp returns to Forbes this week. Noms taken from 9am for a 9.30 start.

Don’t forget the next Lachlan Valley Association AGM and 18-hole monthly comp in Parkes on April 16.

Also vets from Forbes and Parkes are reminded to support the Vets Weeks of Golf in Forbes April 27 to May 1, followed by Parkes May 4 to 8. Full details from both Pro Shops.

It’s that man Peter Barnes in the headlines again, this time Tuesday social 12 hole golf.

It is very tight at the top of the leader board for the March Top Dog award with ‘President’ Barnes and ‘The Editor’ Ted Morgan holding on to the lead sitting with a combined total of 54 points.

While on top in the TD award they did not win last Tuesday with Phil Wells taking all honors with 27 points despite a lost ball on the third after his playing partners were confident of a find but to no avail.

Runners-up, you guessed it, PB and TM, each with 26 points.

Who will survive the pressure for the March monthly award this week? It most likely will come down to who plays, and who doesn’t. Also in the TD picture after the leaders are Phil Wells 52 points and Ken Sanderson 50. Forget the rest.

Tuesday will be a beauty, ball toss at 9am for all interested in playing 12 holes.

LADIES GOLF

Wednesday 18 March had

our ladies playing 18 holes of stroke for our monthly medal.

Division 1 winner was Heather Davidson. Kate Steel-park was the Division 2 winner and Sarah Black winner of Division 3.

Sarah Black had a very successful day in the office and snagged herself a Hole in One on the 9th green. Congratulations Sarah.

Ball-sweep winners were Sarah Black, Jenny Hubbard , Robin Lyell and Ev Uphill. Nearest to the pins were Sarah on the 9th and Sally Perry on the 18th.

Sunday, 22 March had the road trippers head to Wellington for their annual ladies tournament, Jenny Hubbard snagged a win with a runner up in Stableford.

The road trippers then made their way to Mudgee to contest their ladies Vets Tournament.

Winners are Grinners Ann-Maree Gaffney and her side kick Lindy Cowan were crowned winners of the 4BBB with a 49.

Incidentally these two girls won this same event at Tamworth and Taree in previous years.

Wednesday March 25th was Stableford and Cake Day.

Jennifer Fletcher was the division 1 winner with a blistering 40 points next best Kerry Stirling with 36. Sally Perry took out the Division 2 with 35.

Ball winners were Kerry Stirling, Julie Wood and Rose Carroll.

Jen Fletcher won both nearest to the pins.

Thank you Kerry Stirling and Lindy Pollock for the much needed cake.

Saturday 28 March was Stableford. Carolyn Duncan was the winner of Division 1 with 36 from Heather Davidson with 34.

Division 2 winner with 39 points was Jean Judge. Ball winner was Heather Davidson and Deb Tilley.

Nearest to the pins Heather on the 9th and Deb Tilley on the 9th.

Matches set down for Saturday 4th is Stableford in 1 Division, with Stableford Medleys on offer over the Easter break.