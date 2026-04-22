MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

On a weekend that had everything the Forbes golfers managed to get onto the course at a reasonable time and enjoyed their golf. The course conditions favoured the handicaps with a variation in the results between the formats.

The Mens event on Saturday was the 4BBB Championships played in both Scratch and Handicap, sponsored by Glen Yarra Ag. The field of 64 players saw very competitive pairings and just a few ‘ring-ins’.

The scoring was quite mild in the Scratch event, although the winners had a runaway result, but the players utilised their handicaps to full advantage in the Handicap event producing some very good scores that threw up challenges to the leaders.

The Scratch winning pair were Caleb Hanrahan and Tim West who managed to combine well and produce an electric 68 score. Caleb shouldered most of the work but Tim contributed timely on the 12th and 17th holes. There was no flashy stuff in their game but a good solid performance that ensured the rest of the field were left in their wake.

The Scratch runners-up were Peter Dawson and Todd Callaghan who put together a 73 score but felt that they could have done better.

There was nothing between them on the front-9 as they seemed to mimic each other’s score. The back-9 saw a plethora of 4’s by Ecky, one of which was a birdie on the 15th. But suffice to say they left a really good score out there.

The handicap winners were Niel Duncan and Andrew Grierson with a nett 63. They were fortunate that Andrew could generate a swing but it was still Niel that brought them home on the back-9.

Andrew enjoyed his ‘2’ on the 9th but did not enjoy his ‘7’ on the very next hole. Niel’s score alone was enough for a win but Andrew did contribute well.

The handicap runners-up were Barry Parker and Frank Hanns with 64 nett, but on count back from three other pairings.

Barry bemoans his sliding handicap to the rear of the ‘teens’ but he can still produce some majestic shots. He parred the 1st and birdied the 18th and had a roller-coaster ride in between. Frank was solid through the turn and contributed towards the end which undoubtedly helped.

The ball sweep went to nett 66, going to: 64 – S Jarrett/C Goodsell, Dukes/French, NJ Morrison/J Reid; 65 – Cutler/G Hooper, D & I Page; 66 – C Hebert/ S McAlister, C Banks/D Hayes. The visitors included: Charlie Goodsell (Condo), Allan Hurford & Steve Fuller (Wentworth), Sam Jarrett (Wagga Wagga), Sandro Rossetto (D-League) and Stephen McAlister (SGA GC) who has now returned to Forbes.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – S McAlister, 18th – C Herbert. Only Cam converted for a ‘2’ but Steve did manage a par.

The 2’s were very scarce with only four shared between the 9th and 18th. The two on the 9th must have been good putts as they were outside the NTP marker.

The 3rd hole Super Pin went to Peter Dawson with a shot to 173 cm. Despite the pleasing scenario Ecky was unable to convert for a ‘2’ which may have set up the story for the day. If this along with many other putts had dropped he and partner Todd may have won the day.

No ‘eagles’ during play but there were a couple of good performances. It was sharp shooting by Andrew Dukes for him to score pars on each of the par-3 holes. A conversion of any of those would have been most welcome.

The mediocre scoring for the Scratch scores is hard to fathom. In a combination event there is usually at least one reliable score on each hole but that was not the case this time.

The Scratch winners had a five-shot margin over the runners-up and they led the remainder of the field by two shots. A quarter of the scratch scores were over 90 with some good golfers among that group. Such are the vagaries of golf.

There were no ‘blow out’ holes, putting aside the ‘Bo Derek’ by Lachlan Alley on the 10th, but a couple of 9’s and a few 8’s were recorded. Paul Kay continues his romance on the 7th hole with a ‘9’, while Richard Smith had a couple pf ‘snowmen’ on the 6th and 7th. And the 15th also contributed. But overall it was generally benign.

Archie excels at Central Coast championship

One of our junior players ventured to the coast to participate in the Central Coast Junior Championships. Archie Quirk has showed great improvement last year to drop his handicap markedly. He has continued his efforts this year by consolidating some good results in JNJG events.

Last week he excelled, finishing runner-up in the Match Play Champs. It was solid golf all the way and he hung on tenaciously to lose narrowly. But most pleasing for him was the way he finished off the round, keeping his concentration till the very end.

Here is the news:

The Forbes Vets ‘Week of Golf’ is still on with participation numbers rising towards the 100 mark. While entries closed last weekend I am sure any locals can still get a spot. Grab an entry form from the Pro Shop and whisk it asap to Beryl Roberts (Mob: 0435 585460).

Sunday 26 April sees the first leg of the ‘Trilogy of Golf’ played across three Men's Opens. West Wyalong sets the fields running followed by Condobolin on Sunday 17 May and culminating with the Forbes Open on Sunday 31 May. Forbes players will soon be able to book their tee times through the members website portal.

The Forbes Ladies Open is set for Sunday 3 May. The course will be closed until the afternoon. Numbers are good with entrants from around the district and the coast. Hopefully the weather will be good and entice some marvellous scores.

The FGA management committee are still on the look out for a Head Pro.

Immediate Past Pro Will Gunn has finished his contract with the Pro Shop so merchandise is very low. But new accounts have been organised with suppliers and stock levels for basic golf items shall soon be available.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 25 April, will be an Individual Stroke, sponsored by J&J Ridley. And there is the usual Sunday Stableford Medley comp. Sunday 26 April also sees the West Wyalong Mens Open.

LADIES GOLF

Welcome to this week's results from the course.

18 holes of Stableford was our mid-week game played Wednesday 15 April. This match's sponsor was Allure on Main.

Division 1 winner was Evelyn Uphill scoring 35 points from next best Kerry Stirling with 33.

Division 2 winner also scoring 35 points was Kate Steele-Park, hot on her heels was Sarah Black one point behind with 34 .

Ball winners were Sarah Black and Kerry Stirling.

Nearest to the pins were Evelyn Uhill on the 9th and Sally Perry on the 18th hole.

Saturday 18 April had our ladies pairing up for a A4BBB in scratch and Handicap plus the NSW Bowl.

Carolyn and Brianna Duncan tools the Stroke from Sharon Grierson and Wendy Simmons.

4BBB Handicap winners were Lynette Kennedy and Jill Cripps with 64 on countback.

Sharon Grierson and Wendy Simmons were the runners up.

Pin winners were Kate Steele-Park on the 9th and Wendy Simmons on the 18th.

Four Ball Better Ball Scratch placing were Carolyn and Brianna Duncan with 29 with Sharon Grierson and Wendy Simmons with 24.

Four-Ball Better Ball winners with 44 points again Jill Cripps and Lynette Kennedy over bridesmaids again Sharon Grierson and Wendy Simmons also with 44.

Ball winners Sarah Black and Ev Uphill. Colleen Venables and Kate Steel-Park both with 43.

Matches set down for play this week are on Saturday ANZAC Day is individual Stableford sponsored by Deb Dingwall in one division.

Wednesday 29 is Cake Day with Shotgun start.

Sponsored by Helen Duff and Sally Perry with play in two divisions.