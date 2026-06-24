MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

After a very wet Friday the Forbes golfers were faced with a very wet course for their competition on Saturday.

But they muscled up to ensure their shots were longer to counter the lack of run on the fairways. And some very good scores were recorded.

The men’s event was an Individual Stroke, sponsored by Elders Rural Services.

The field was reduced by the heavy and threatening conditions such that only 44 players battled their way around with three juniors showing their mettle.

The Div-1 winner was Dale Page with his 74 nett. He had a mediocre front-9 where a nine on the 7th was the culprit.

He had a ‘double’ to start the back-9 but his irons finally ‘clicked in’ and he compiled a very good score, finishing with a par on the last.

The Div-1 runner-up was Phil Wells with 76 nett and on count back from two others.

He had the same score on each half as Dale but the ‘snowman’ on the 9th hole was a glaring error that ultimately cost him the main prize. He finished in style with three consecutive pars on the last three holes.

The Div-2 was won by Cody Banks with a nett 71. His ‘double-bogey’, ‘double-bogey’ start did not look good but thereafter he steadied and played to his handicap until the last two holes where he matched his opening ‘stanza’.

The Div-2 runner-up was Steven Rogers with a 72 nett. His round had a few hiccups with a ‘snowman’ on each half standing out. On the back-9 he followed a ‘snowman’ on the 17th with a par on the 18th to demonstrate yet once again that golf is a fickle game.

The ball sweep went to 78 nett on count back, going to: 76 – K Tyne, S Uphill, M Prior; 77 – S McAlister, M Duff, H Callaghan, P Dawson, C Herbert, P Pymont; 78 – J Banks. There were no visitors.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – N Duncan; 18th – P Dawson. Neither of them converted for 2’s which is very surprising when one considers the calibre of their play.

The conditions made it difficult to get the ball onto the green cleanly, thus there were only four 2’s scored.

Luke Flakelar had a sweet swing on the 1st to set up his ‘2’, while Cam McMillan had similar success on the 3rd hole but from outside the ‘Super pin’.

Lachlan Alley recorded a ‘2’ on the 18th and burst into laughter. This exploit immediately followed a ‘double par snowman’.

His last hole par was the same score he had on the 3rd, also from outside the Super Pin.

With such golf what else could he do?

In a Special Category there was another ‘2’ scored but this time it gets labelled an ‘Eagle’.

Harry Callaghan had the dream approach to the 12th green after his tee shot was not ‘quite what he had intended’.

But his next shot stayed on the pin the whole way, landed softly but with enough oomph to dribble into the hole.

The 3rd hole Super-Pin went to Glen Hooper.

He played this hole in textbook fashion with a sweetly struck tee shot, and gracefully arching ball flight and a landing in the heart of the green.

His attempt at a ‘2’ from 282 cm, which was a similar distance to the last few winning shots, did not have the same grace but his name was on the sheet and he was in with a chance.

Such were the conditions that we must applaud good and consistent play.

Three players managed to par each of the par-3’s in their round.

Stephen Uphill used his good play to ascend to a tie for 2nd place but miss out on count back.

Ecky Dawson used his good work to offset four bogeys, and Glen Hooper ‘ticked’ off all four holes after his super pin efforts.

Despite the conditions there were very few blowouts, but of course not as many birdies either.

Frank Hanns tried very hard for a ‘Bo Derek’ on the 4th falling one short but did manage to snare one on the 15th. Lachlan Alley managed a ‘Legs’ on the 4th after his excellent ‘2’ on the 3rd.

But spare a thought, or a prayer, for Les Little.

On the front-9 a good hole was followed by a bad hole. But on the 9th he broke the sequence. Whilst he did not hold the field up, his ‘10’ took quite some time to compile, calculate and record.

Suffice to say that under the conditions played a bogey was an acceptable result for many players while 7’s and 8’s peppered the field like acne pimples.

The best scratch score for the day was a 76 compiled by Ecky Dawson. He turned at 1-over and played the back-9 at 3-over. Most frustrating for him was the run of bogeys to start the back-9 but thereafter it was pure striking.

Here is the news:

Next weekend sees the playing of the Men's Foursomes Championships over 36-holes with rounds played on the Saturday and the Sunday.

This championship is keenly contested but also requires an acute assessment of a player’s ability before pairing up. The format makes for a quick round but also requires that the word ‘sorry’ is not uttered.

Players also note that there are daily comps in each day so if you blow yourself out of contention on Day 1 there is a chance to redeem some good vibes with a daily comp win on the Sunday.

With the wet weather experienced and also forecast, all players using carts are reminded to drive responsibly.

Avoid the obvious wet and muddy areas, do not skid while turning and wherever possible avoid traversing the fairways.

With the prevail weather it is very difficult for the course staff to make repairs so it is best not to make any damage.

Remember to complete your card correctly and fully to avoid a DQ.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June sees the playing of the Men's Foursomes Championships, sponsored by FINDEX (Forbes).

A Sunday Stableford Medley may be possible later on Sunday but priority will be given to the championship players.

VETS GOLF

West Wyalong's Warren Steele continued his rich vein of form when he made it two wins from two starts at the Lachlan Valley Veterans monthly competition held on his home course last week.

Fresh off a win at the Lachlan Valley Championships the previous Sunday where he won B grade, he backed up to win the A grade vets last week with a score of the 38 points.

The only player to break par to his handicap on the day, Steele won by four points to Parkes' Phill Smith junior (34 points) getting it on a count-back from the Forbes pair of Ted Morgan and Peter Barnes.

Fifty-two players contested the event where scoring was tough on the well presented West Wyalong layout.

Andrew Norton-Knight flew the flag for Forbes with his 36 points good enough to win B grade from West Wyalong's Stephen Howarth on 34.

In the teams shield the hosts 105 points saw them just get over the line from Forbes on 104. They were followed by Grenfell 91, Parkes 90 and Condobolin 57.

Nearest-to-pin winners were Phill Smith (P), Steve Uphill (F) and Graham Smith (WW).

The ball sweep went to 29 points and Forbes and Parkes winners were - 34 Phill Smith (P), Peter Barnes and Ted Morgan (F); 33 - Steve Uphill (F); 32 - Ken Sanderson, Stuart French and Les Little (F); 30 John Milton and Kim Herbert (F).

This week the twin-towns vets golf is in Forbes - registrations from 9am for a 10am shot-gun start,

After much deliberating over coffee after the 12 hole social comp last Tuesday it was declared that Alex Mack(that’s a small k)innon was the winner top scoring a solid 28 points despite being accused of ‘throwing out the anchor’ on the run home.

Also enjoying the morning out was Steve Edwards next best with 26 points and Phil Wells on 25.

June Top Dog after two rounds has Mr Mack leading with 46 points but he won’t want to rest easy as he has quire few only a shot or two in arrears.

Be part of the Tuesday walk, open to all, ball toss at 9am.

LADIES GOLF

Welcome to this week's catch up with the ladies golf.

Wednesday 17 June was stroke. Ann-Maree Gaffney took division 1 with a nice 72 nett with Ev Uphill with 77.

Division 2, Deb Dingwall with 75 next best Jenny Hubbard with 76.

Nearest to the pins were Jen Fletcher on the 9th and Jenny Hubbard on the 18th.

Saturday 20 June was also stroke. Jennifer Fletcher was our Div 1 winner with 75 from Heather Davidson with 76.

Div 2 winner was Deb Tilley with 87 from Sarah Black 88.

Medal winners were Div 1 Jenny Fletcher, Div 2 Wendy Simmons, and Div 3 Sarah Black.

Nearest to the pins winners: Heather Davidson on the 9th and Robin Lyell on the 18th.

Up and coming golf this week is the Ladies Foursomes Championships sponsored by Forbes Auto Wreckers played over 27 holes. Wednesday 1 June is an 18 hole stroke. This is a flag sponsored by Kerry Stirling and Mary Ewing with play in two divisions.

Until next week, good golfing everyone.