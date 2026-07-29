On a reasonably cool morning Aussie Croquet was played on Saturday 25 July with a small number in attendance, however on the day there were some good scores and all who played enjoyed the morning.

Visitors on the day were Callum Coles and his partner Natasha.

Callum & Natasha are in Forbes visiting Callum's grandparents Geoff & Gwen Coles.

A very close score of 14/13 was played when Neil Riley & Peter Mackay just pipped on the peg to be in front of Frank Donohoe & May jones.

Further close scores of 14/12 was played when Fay Picker & Kevin Rubie was defeated by David West & May Jones.

Also Carolyn Neilsen & Frank Donohoe just fell short to Robin Pols & Peter Mackay.

A similar score of 14/12 was recorded when David West & Neil Riley fell short to Elvy Quirk & Peter Mackay.

It was a hard fought battle with Peter Mackay coming from well behind to support his partner and win.

Further 14/11 scores on the day were as follows: Geoff Coles & Callum Coles defeated Natasha & Noel Jolliffe, Carolyn Neilsen & Frank Donohoe defeated by Bill Scott & May Jones, Irene Riley & Noel Jolliffe defeated by Kevin Rubie & Fay Picker.

14/11scores were as follows: John Browne & Peter West defeated Elvy Quirk & Cheryl Toohey, Robin Pols & Noel Jolliffe defeated Cheryl Toohey & Geoff Coles, David West & Bill Scott defeated Peter West & Kevin Wenning, Kevin Wenning (playing solo) defeated John Browne & Geoff Coles.

On the day runaway scores of 14/8 were recorded when Elvy Quirk & John Browne defeated Colleen Liebich & Irene Riley, Rex Toole (solo) was defeated by Peter West (solo).

Also 14/9 runaway scores were recorded when Bill Scott (playing solo) was defeated by Rex Toole also playing solo, Kevin Wenning & Irene Riley defeated by Colleen Liebich & Neil Riley.

On the day there were a total of 16 games played with only one winner of all three games and that was Peter Mackay. Well done Peter you deserve a mention in the last game as you came from way back to support your partner and win.

On Tuesday 28 July Golf Croquet was played with 32 in attendance.

A good roll up and all seemed to enjoy the game.

A first time player was Kim Robertson who has moved to town with her husband Dean and they are looking to enjoy what Forbes has to offer. A big welcome Kim and I know you will fit unto our club like a glove.

During the month of July fellow members celebrated milestone birthdays, David Williams celebrated his 90th birthday and Margaret Dent celebrated her 80th birthday. Best wishes go to them for a healthy and happy future.

On Tuesday at croquet Elvy, our president presented Margaret with her O B E certificate which was a lovely surprise for her.

In all 23 gamed were played with winners of all three games being Mal Smith, Irene Ford, Kevin Rubie, Neil Gilmour and John Browne.

Congratulations to all the winners and especially to Irene Ford who has only recently returned to the game of Croquet after a considerable break away due to health issues.

On the day there were some close scores of seven games to six as follows: Elvy Quirk & Mal Smith defeated Noel Jolliffe & Evelyn Mahlo, Colleen Liebich & Andrew Black were defeated by Kevin Wenning & Bill Scott, John Browne & Neil Gilmour defeated Peter West & Darryl Burley, Lyall Strudwick & Fay Picker defeated Sally Perry & Allan Ridley, Wayne Wright & Ray Martin defeated by Sarah Black & Kevin Rubie, Noel Jolliffe & Sarah Black defeated by Kevin Rubie & Margaret Dent,Joy Hocking & Fay Picker defeated by Peter Mackay & Sally Perry, Bruce Toole & Darryl Burley defeated by Ray Martin & Bill Scott, Allan Ridley & Evelyn Mahlo defeated by Kevin & Jennifer Wenning, Peter Mackay & Kim Roibertson defeated by Bruce Toole & Darryl Burley.

There were further scores of nine games to four as follows: Joy Hocking & Irene Ford defeated Peter Mackay & Kim Roberston, Andrew Black & Wayne Wright defeated by Neil Gilmour & Mal Smith, Allan Ridley & Sally Perry defeated by Kevin Rubie & Ray Martin. Wayne Wright (solo) defeated by Noel Jolliffe (also playing solo).

On the day eight scores to five were as follows: Rex Toole & Barbara Bruce fell short to Margaret Dent & Geoff Coles, Frank Donohoe & Bruce Toole also defeated by Jennifer Wenning & May Jones, Colleen Liebich & Barbara Bruce defeated by Lyall Strudwick(playing solo), Peter West & Rex Toole defeated by Irene Ford & John Browne, Elvy Quirk & Geoff Coles defeated May Jones & Kim Roberston, Irene Ford & Neil Gilmour defeated May Jones & Sarah Black.

A runaway score of eleven games to two when Bill Scott & Andrew Black were convincingly beaten by John Browne & Peter West, also ten games to three recorded when Lyall Strudwick & Elvy Quirk were defeated by Colleen Liebich & Rex Toole.

Sadly this week we had to say a final goodbye to Helen Spry. Helen has been a social member of our club since 2019 and attended most of our social functions and our in club activities always with a friendly smile. Helen will be sadly missed.

To Neville and his family from members of the Croquet Club we extend our sincere sympathy at this difficult time.

Stay well, stay safe.