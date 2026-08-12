Spooner Oval’s rich history and bush footy’s bright future was in the spotlight as the community celebrated the official opening of the Spooner Oval grandstand on Sunday.

The Magpies locked in final-round wins over Nyngan Tigers in three grades, Forbes Shire Council and Forbes Magpies Rugby League welcomed NSW Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig to Forbes for the official ribbon cutting on the facility.

Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM paid tribute to generations of volunteers, players, club officials and supporters who make the rugby league club what it is.

“Spooner Oval has remained one of the great gathering places of our town,” she said.

“The new grandstand represents our commitment to ensure a vital sporting facilities continue to meet the needs of our community.

“It delivers better experience for players, officials, volunteers, supporters and ensures Spooner Oval continues to be one of the most impressive venues we have in Forbes for many years to come.”

It was Minister for Local Government Eric Spooner who officially opened the oval in 1939 – having funded the development to the value of 4000 pounds – and gave it its name.

It’s since been home to cricket, greyhound racing, a bike track as well as rugby league.

“All these years later, more than $3 million has been spent on a grandstand,” Mr Hoenig said.

“Just looking through the facility, it will provide not just a home to the great Magpies but a venue for the community as well.

“It really is so important for governments to be investing in regions, to be investing into sport, and to encourage communities as they grow and have the appropriate facilities that are available to them.”

State Member for Orange Philip Donato said it was important to have the facilities to support future generations.

“It’s great to see money get reinvested in the regions to really facilitate the development of future generations of players and inspire young kids to become whether it be NRL players, rugby union, soccer, netball players,” he said.

“We have such an enormous amount of talent in the regions and having the facilities to help promote that is really important.”

Magpie juniors who went on the to the NRL - Joel Thompson, David Schrader, Damien Kennedy and Josh Miller - at Sunday's grandstand opening.

Some of the Magpies juniors who have gone on to play in the NRL - Josh Miller, David Schrader, Damian Kennedy and Joel Thompson - were there for the occasion.