Tennis just got a huge boost in Forbes with a $330,000 upgrade to lights and facilities.

The town club’s eight courts are now brilliantly lit by LED lighting – which was celebrated with an official launch on Saturday night.

The lights alone make an enormous difference to play at the club, but the NSW Government funding has also provided a new undercover seating area – with insulated roof – on the south of the clubhouse which is of huge benefit on hot summer days.

The Regional NSW Stronger Communities grant also funded a new storage area and a new outdoor kitchen with barbecue, also undercover, which can be used by both tennis and hockey clubs.

Club president and tennis coach Peter Clifton welcomed State Member for Orange Philip Donato to check it all out at Saturday night’s opening.

He acknowledged his committee for their work and thanked the contractors – all local – who delivered the work.

“It’s been a long-term vision for our committee to preserve our historic venue and provide the local community with facilities that can be used by the community,” he said.

MP Phil Donato said the upgrades would make the venue the envy of many regional tennis clubs, but spoke about how important they were to continue the club’s role in connecting the community and providing sporting opportunities.

“Speaking to (the committee) earlier about the history of the club, this is the largest grant - $330,000 – this club has received in its 90-odd year history, so it’s a remarkable achievement,” he said.

Shows the confidence the govt has in supporting regional infrastructure and sporting facilities like this

“It’s great to hear these grants support local trades, local jobs … that’s a really important part of it as well.”

Harry Terry, Lindy Bokeyar, and on the barbecue Barry Neville and Rob Muffet in the new outdoor kitchen and undercover area at Forbes tennis club.

The club is currently contesting its championships, which continue into next week.

The Intertown competition starts soon and any keen players should get their names in – follow Forbes Town and District Tennis Club on facebook for details.

For those interested, pickleball continues on Thursday evenings from 7pm.