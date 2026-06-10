BOWLS

REMINDER: All players who have entered into the Club Championships, please organise your games as soon as you can, we have a few games to get through before September.

UMPIRES: Any bowlers interested in becoming an umpire, please put your name down on the board at the club.

MINOR SINGLES

Pat O’Neill and Jax Murphy had a great battle on the greens on Saturday.

Pat being the first point scorer, Jax levelled up on the 4th.

Jax hitting the lead on the 7th, 6-5 he held onto his position for the next two ends.

Pat took the next 3 and led 11-8.

Over the next seven ends they were only single points were scored but the score did not reflect the game being played.

Pat leading 16-13 on 21, he could see the finish line. Jax dug deep but couldn’t quite catch Pat.

Final score at the bell, Pat 26, Jax 17.

MINOR FOURS

Our 2026 competition has kicked off with the Murphy team, Kelly Stringer, Tyler Murphy, Terry Murphy and Jax Murphy vs Nathan Suttie, Geoff Brown, Jamie Dukes and Shayne (Shark) Staines.

Five-all on 7, team Staines just jumped ahead on the next two until Team Murphy scored 4 on the next two and led 9-7.

Team Murphy put their feet flat to the floor and did not look back. 16-8 on 15 with 6 ends to go. Team Staines added another 4 points to their score but the Murphy’s crossed the finish line holding the winners trophy and a scoreboard result of 22-12.

SOCIAL BOWLS

With a slight break in the wet weather just long enough for Wednesday social bowls to be played with 10 players braving the rather chilly conditions.

Winning card of the day was Billy Cowell and Dale Scott with their 23-11 win over Don Craft and Paul Doust. Billy and Dale were leading 15-3 on 10, 22-5 on 17. Don and Paul won 4 of the last 5 ends but could not close the gap.

The triples game was played by Wayne Wright, Peter Mackay and Lyall Strudwick verse Bill Scott, Phil Hocking and Scott McKellar. The margin was a little closer with only 6 the difference.

Team McKellar hit the lead from the get-go, 11-0 in 5. Team Strudwick found their groove and picked up 7 points over the next 3 to trail 7-11. Only scoring singles on the back 6 and both teams winning 3 ends each, Team McKellar came away with the win 17-11.

Raffle winner of the day – Bill Scott.

SUNDAY BOWLS

It was great to see the sun out over the weekend and 32 players took to the greens to enjoy the sunshine,

Trish Todd and Peter Tisdell just pipped Dick Sharkey and John Kennedy at the post on the last end to win their game, 13-12. Trish and Peter coming from 4 down at half time dug deep in the second half.

It was 11-all on 13, 12 all going into the last end. Trish and Peter picked up a 1 and won the game.

Gill Taylor who played her second game of bowls was paired with Nate Pilmore when they played Wayne Wright and Bert Bayley. Wayne and Bert proved to be a well-oiled machine with a 4 point lead, 8-4 on 8.

In the back half of the game, Wayne and Bert added another 4 to their scoreboard and gill and Nate answered with their own 4. Wayne and Bert kept the lead and won the game 19-11.

John Simmonds and Steve Turner were unable to secure the win against brother Chris Simmonds and Dale Scott. Chris and Dale scored some big numbers in the first 8 and led 14-5.

At four ends apiece on the back 8, John and Steve scored a 4 but it was not enough to catch Chris and Dale who crossed the line on the bell 20-12 victors.

It was their day for Sue Milsom and Al Hilder when they drew Noel Hocking and Posso Jones.

Only scoring 2 points in the first 8, Noel and Posso were sitting comfortably 10-2 at the break. Noel and Posso showed no mercy and kept their opponents from scoring double figures to come away with a 15-6 win.

Tim Everest and Billy Cowell just scrapped in with the win 15-14 against Josh Clouten and Kyall Strudwick. 1 point the difference on 8, Josh and Lyall holding the lead position.

Tim and Billy won the first 3 ends following the break including a 4 on 11 to hit the lead. 14 all on the second last, Tim and Billy were lucky enough to hold shot bowl to secure their win.

The redemption game for Tara Shaw and Robert (Pooch) Dukes as they lost their games the week before won the game 15-9 against Lara Shine and Mick Merritt. 6 all on 8, this game could go either way. 8 all on 11, Tara and Pooch won 4 on the last 5 ends and the game.

The biggest margin rink, rink 10 was played by Juss Scifleet and Pat O’Neill against Ange Dwyer and Peter (Bezzy) Besgrove.

Juss and Pat made their position known early leading 12-4 at halftime. Ange and Bezzy refueled and hoped to turn their luck around but Juss and Pat took no prisoners and won 7 on the last 8 ends and the game 22-7.

The girls, Sue White and Cherie Vincent were too good for Joyce Gray and Al Phillips. Sue and Cherie led 8-4 on 8 but couldn’t afford to take their eye off the prize. 9-6 on 10, 14-6 on 13, Sue and Cherie saw the finish line in sight and crossed the line 16-8 victors.

Winning rink: Wayne Wright and Bert Bayley. Losing Rink: Lara Shine and Mick Merritt.

Jackpot winner: Gill Taylor

Resting touchers: Trish Todd, Dale Scott, Mick Merritt and Pat O’Neill. Raspberry for wrong bias: Noel Hocking and Ange Dwyer.

Chicken raffle winners: Dick Sharkey, Al Phillips, John Kennedy, Chris Simmonds, Billy Cowell, Gill Taylor, Mick Merritt, Jamie Dukes and John Simmonds.