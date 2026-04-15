MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

The cool southerly wind did not hamper the Forbes golfers in their quest for the Monthly Medals. Scores were not outstanding except for that by Greg Hanns who kept his mistakes to a minimum.

The April Monthly Medals, sponsored by ‘The Roadies’ which comprises Peter Grayson, Dave Earl, Stuart French and Max Haley, was contested by a field of 74 players. They each had their story to tell but overall there was plenty of laughter.

The A-Grade Medal was won by Clayton Alley with a nett 72, but only on count back. A triple-bogey and a double-bogey marred his front-9 score but he was much better on the back-9 with four pars.

The A-Grade runner-up was Cam McMillan also with a nett 72. His front-9 was consistently good where he managed to birdie two of the par-5’s and turn at 1-under.

A three-putt on the 13th followed by a bogey on the 14th hurt his back-9 and cost him a medal.

The B-Grade was won by Dale Page with a 73 nett. He suffered from some inconsistency and lapses of concentration that produced a ‘good-bad’ scoring roundabout. He was not pleased with his back-9 that yielded only two pars.

The B-Grade runner-up was Fons Melisi with 75 nett. He put himself into good position but an errant shot each hole saw him ‘bleed’ shots throughout his round.

The C-Grade saw the best round of the day when Greg Hanns returned a nett 68. His front-9 was quite tidy with the worst blemish being a double-bogey on the 7th.

His back-9 had a few more errors than he would have liked, especially in the middle were he had a short run of triple-bogeys. But he rallied towards the end.

The C-Grade runner-up was Dave Bernardi with 71 nett. He seems to have found a ‘success’ well as his form has been very good over the last few weeks.

He managed double-bogeys on three of the par-5s but a real blemish was the ‘9’ on the 17th. Without that he would have had a great round.

The ball sweep went to 77 nett on count back, going to: 73 – J Betland, M Haley; 74 – J Coulthurst, S French, K Tyne, J Reid; 75 – S Kirkman, J Page, P Dawson; 76C Herbert, J Banks, J Hayden, A Quirk, S Grallelis, L Fraser, A Rees, H Callaghan, B Ashton; 75 – K Herbert.

The visitors included: J Hayden (Future Golf), S McAlister (SGA Golf), S Martino (West Australian GC) and J Kuntze (Canowindra).

The NTP’s went to: 9th – L Alley, 18th – J Betland. Lachlan managed to convert but John’s putt did not drop. Putting was the bug-bear of most golfers which resulted in only six 2’s being scored all day. Four of those were scored by the B-Grade with the 9th most prolific.

The 3rd hole Super-Pin went to Phil Maher with a shot to 100 cm. This made his conversion for a ‘2’ quite easy. He was in the last group of the day and knocked off three other golfers who had gradually ‘zeroed in’ on the pin.

There was some very good play by players. Three of them, Peter Dawson, Andrew Dukes and Harry Callaghan. managed to par each of the par 3’s but they did not feature in the prizes. John Betland found some ‘feel’ in his fingers and managed a 34-36 split. And Stephen Martino (Western Australia GC) enjoyed a pars on the 3rd and 6th whilst in the company of his son Simon.

The greens were quite troublesome with many putts stopping only inches short and the borrow quite difficult to discern on many holes.

Their pace changed as the early dew burned off. The high number of 3-putts and more than the fair share of 4-putts spelt calamity for many.

Examples of these were Brian Everest with his 4-putt from about three feet, while Scott Kirkman mangled the 7th by turning a birdie putt into a bogey putt.

The wind did play havoc with the directional control by some players. One group had a lot of trouble on the 15th. Three of the group sent their balls well to the right of the trees on their approach to the green. One player found his ball between the 9th and 18th greens and struggled to make the 15th green with his temper intact.

The bird life features well on any golf course. The players are forever hunting ‘eagles’ and ‘birdies’ in general. But the rule book will be needed to determine where a ‘duck’ fits into golf.

One player hit a very satisfying approach shot to the 8th green. He was dismayed when a few ducks flew onto the green and more so when his ball connected with one.

The competitive juices were flowing for one group. On more than one hole a good chip was followed by a better chip and followed again by an even better chip, resulting in the pin being encircled. Jake Lebrocque found his chipping was the only good part of his game.

Here is the news:

Archie Quirk has had quite a run with ‘Jack Newton Junior Golf’ activities lately. This week he shall attend a four-day event where he hopes to improve on his recent performances.

All players are reminded of the planned working bee to be held on Sunday 19 April. The primary objective is to tidy up much of the loose material around the course so bring rakes, shovels, gloves and drinks. Gather at the workshop for task details.

All players are reminded to use their Pro Shop account before the end of the weekend. There will be a change in management and existing accounts will cease.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 18 April, will be the 4BBB Championships for both men and ladies. Refer to your program booklet for details but the key to success is having a good partner.

There is the usual Sunday Stableford Medley comp for those not engaged on the working bee.

VETS GOLF

What a debut it was for local golfer Rob Cunningham when he was a comfortable winner of last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Parkes.

A talented all-round sportsman in his time and playing his first twin-towns vets competition, Rob recorded a three-under par (32 handicap) score of 39 points for the 18 holes to win by two points from the ever-consistent Kim Herbert from Forbes.

Thirty-five starters contested the event - 19 from Parkes and 14 from Forbes - including Grenfell visitor Len Wilkes.

There was some cheering from the Parkes crew when it was announced the hosts had a rare win in the teams competition - best six scores from each side - by 208 points to Forbes' 197.

In the nearest-to-pins Parkes' Dale Stait and Adam Andrews from Forbes won the A and B grade respectively on the fourth hole and Mick Bond almost had a hole-in-one on the 11th to win A grade. No B graders worried the green.

Parkes' gentleman John Pearce won the encouragement award.

The ball sweep went to 32 points with winners as follows: 35 - Nym Dziuba (P); 34 - John Dwyer and Mick Bond (P); 33 - Richard Hamilton and Gordon Pritchard (P) and Alan Rees (F); 32 - Rob Lea and Joe Davies (P) and Don McKeowen, Ken Sanderson, Peter Barnes and Alex Mackinnon (F).

This week Parkes will stage the April Lachlan Valley Veterans Golfers Association monthly 18-hole competition. Nomination from 9am for a 10am shot-gun start.

Prior to play (9.30am) the LVVGA annual general meeting will be held.

Parkes and Forbes players are reminded to get their entries in for the Weeks of Golf to be hosted by both clubs. The Forbes event is from April 27 to May 1 and Parkes May 4 to 8.

Big news last Tuesday was the arrival of ‘co-organiser’ Steve (Edwards) back with a new knee and looking fit enough to get the clubs out. But best to give him a couple more week before he graces the fairways.

However, the BG mayor was quick to get back in the swings of things reporting that last Tuesday morning Barry ‘Scadger’ Parker had few problems with his game recording 26 points, two in front of three on 24 with host of others with a shot two. This means Mr Parker leads the monthly Top Dog award and on form will be hard to catch.

Tuesday 12 hole social golf for everyone, young and old, be at the Pro Shop by 9am for the ball toss and playing partners.