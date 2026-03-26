Greg Ridge has been recognised for his dedication to keeping local sports running with the Complete Plumbing and Gas Fitting Umpire / Referee / Official trophy at the annual SOYA awards.

Anyone who is involved with sports knows a competition cannot be conducted without officials, umpires or referees - they are essential.

Greg officiates and organises Forbes Little Athletics weekly competitions, but also went beyond that as a zone carnival official and chief starter now for four years.

Greg has also been chief starter and track official at regional carnivals for the past four years – not many people west of the Blue Mountains have the qualifications to officiate at this level of competition.