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Griersons dominate Mixed Foursomes champs

<p>Head pro Ellesha Michie congratulates Andrew and Sharon Grierson on the weekend win. PHOTOS: Forbes Golf</p>\\n
<p>Head pro Ellesha Michie congratulates Andrew and Sharon Grierson on the weekend win. PHOTOS: Forbes Golf</p>\\n

Head pro Ellesha Michie congratulates Andrew and Sharon Grierson on the weekend win. PHOTOS: Forbes Golf

News and results from Forbes Golf Club
October 28, 2026 • 06:00

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