MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

The Forbes golfers were treated to a spectacular of a challenging contest as the players faced up to some mild but threatening conditions. The course was beckoning each player to produce their best efforts.

The Men's Foursomes Championships was played over 36 holes, in conjunction with a daily comp, sponsored by FINDEX (Forbes). The daily comp had prizes on each day, thus encouraging those who did not perform as well as expected on Day 1 to return on Day 2 for some belated glory.

The conditions ensured there were no easy scores to be made. The Day 1 scores were not spectacular and interestingly were quite bunched.

On Day 2 only two pairings managed to do better than their Day 1 score indicating how challenging and tense the competition was.

Player numbers were good overall with a pleasing increase in numbers on Day 2 over previous years.

The Foursomes scratch champions were C Hanrahan/Archie Quirk (152), combining well for their score and who defended their title from last year.

The scratch runners-up were J Betland/A Dukes (154). Neither pair improved their score on the second day, but at least they did not do any worse.

In the Foursomes handicap it was once again deja vu with the dominance of Caleb and Archie who won with 148 nett, marginally ahead of handicap runners-up J Betland/A Dukes on 150 nett.

The Foursomes format requires a balanced pairing to ensure the rhythm is right.

As always the players may call each other names and then rejoice for good play but never do they say sorry.

This format where shots are played alternatively by each partner does build the tension as individually they try to avoid trouble.

The Day 1 scratch winners were the pairing of Caleb Hanrahan and Archie Quirk with a 76.

They started well with a run of pars but a ‘7’ on the 7th caused a hiccup and saw them turn on 39.

Their back-9 was better with the only blemish being a bogey on the 13th.

The runners-up were John Betland and Andrew Dukes with a 77. They had a slightly better front-9 turning on 38 but slipped a bit on the back-9 to finish with 77.

The handicap contest was a tight result.

Dale Page and Andrew Grierson started in the middle of the field and enjoyed calm conditions albeit chilly. As with many rounds at Forbes their front-9 was better than their back-9 but they finished with a nett 73.

Runners-up were Steve Betland and Troy Howe who almost pipped them with their 73.5 nett.

They were at the tail of the field and managed to scoop up the birdies left behind by other groups. But then they dropped them on the back-9 where one less bogey would have got them the win.

The ball sweep went to 75.5 nett, going to: 74 – C McMillan/J Page; 74.5 – D Burton/D Fairley; 75 – J Coulthurst/D Bayley, A Rees/S Kirkman, S French/P Barnes; 75.5 – L O’Connor/D Mylecharane.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – J Betland; 18th – C McMillan, neither of which were converted for a ‘2’.

There was only one ‘2’ scored with that on the 9th by the Cam McMillan and Jade Page pairing.

Interestingly the O’Connor/Mylecharane pair appeared on the NTP sheets for both holes but were pipped at the end.

The 3rd hole Super Pin went to Scott Kirkman whose shot finished at 890 cm. He almost did not bother to mark the sheet but was very glad he did as nobody playing behind him found the green.

Day 2 of the daily comp saw a better field than previous years with 17 pairings fronting up. There would have been one more but one partner slept in.

Most pairings did not improve on their Day 1 with a couple having some blow out scores.

Those that did improve were M Haley/B Carpenter (100/94) and A & L Alley (108/107). Notables who went backwards were Page/Grierson (10 shots worse) and Howe/S Betland (8 shots).

The Day 2 scratch winners and runners-up were a repeat of the Day 1 results with both scores the same as Day 1.

Caleb Hanrahan and Archie Quirk posted their 76 while J Betalnd/A Dukes repeated their 77. This time Caleb and Archie played a more even round while John and Andrew struggled to find rhythm on the front-9.

The handicap contest saw the Day 1 leaders struggle allowing the in-form players to surge ahead.

Hanrahan/Quirk posted a 74 nett and were closely followed by Betland/Dukes on 75 nett. Interestingly both pairs scored a bogey on the 11th hole.

The ball sweep went to 78.5 nett on count back, going to: 76 – M Haley/Carpenter, Coulthurst/Bayley; 77 – French/Barnes; 78.5 – Dawson/Sallaway.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – Steve Betland; 18th – Nil. This NTP was not converted. There were twice as many 2’s on Day 2 than score don Day 1. Hanrahan/Quirk managed a ‘2’ on the 3rd hole and Coulthurst/Bayley managed a ‘2’ on the 9th hole.

The 3rd hole Super Pin went to Caleb Hanrahan with a shot to 257 cm. This was a very pleasing result and earned capped off a good weekend.

The scores generally were higher than what was intended but, but lower than last year.

Nerves may have played a part on Day 2 but there may have been some distraction for Junior activity elsewhere in the town.

The presentation was attended by a cheerful bunch of players who congratulated the winners in fine voice and also complemented the sponsors (FINDEX) for their support.

Golf is a timeless game which was well demonstrated on Day 2.

While the young duo of Hanrahan/Quirk dominated the day the wily seniors in Max Haley and Bruce Carpenter showed the field how it can be done.

Their sterling performance on Day 2 shot them from near the tail of the field into the top half.

All they needed was a few more putts to have carried to the hole and they may have grabbed a serious prize.

While this format requires balance and forgiveness it can throw up some hilarious outcomes. And once again the Stephen Uphill and Niel Duncan pairing made the tabloid pages with this story of good fortune.

On the 7th tee Niel hit his drive OB, well and truly. Stephen hit his drive which was headed OB but struck the trees and finished on the ladies tee. Niel played next with his shot heading OB but struck a fence past and rebounded on the short grass. Stephen played next and threw his hands in the air as the ball headed OB. But it also struck trees and rebounded to the middle of the fairway.

Niel’s next shot went astray of the green, from where Stephen chipped on but not anywhere close. Niel’s putt slipped by and Stephen tapped in for a very lucky and fortunate ‘9’. You need a calculator to total up what they could have had.

Others to strike trouble were Anthony and Lachlan Alley. Their ‘double’ on the 2nd was followed by a ‘Bo Derek’ on the 4th that effectively cut them from any thoughts of winnings.

The day 1 calamity prize was shared by Tisdell/Kuntze who managed a ‘10’ on the 2nd and a ‘9’ on the 7th, then followed that with 8’s and 9’s on the back-9.

The Byrnes/Paterson pair started with an ‘8’ and then salvaged an ‘8’ on the 7th. But they fought gamely back on the back-9 to claw back to the middle of the field.

There was no Sunday Stableford Medley as there were no participants.

Here is the news:

The Wallace Cup nominations are a bit slow.

We need a few more names to fill the first draw but do expect to commence play next week. So get your name down or contact Stephen Uphill to register your interest.

Golf can tease you and congratulate you. Play for the Tuesday golfers group on the last day of June was threatened by heavy clouds and cold winds. But there were six hearty players who took to the course.

Ted Morgan started the day with a hole-in-one on the 1st hole. Great cheers and delight all around but of course it remains a fireplace story. Furthermore, the group got to the 3rd hole when they were caught by severe rainfall and abandoned play. Treasure that ball Ted.

Crystal ball time:

Saturday 4 July is the Monthly Medal, sponsored by Walkers Ag-n-Vet. Sun 5 July is a Stableford Medley.

VETS GOLF

As the scores indicated twin towns veteran golfers last Thursday found a rain affected Forbes course hand to handle with little run on the fairways then due to slick, but true to line greens scores were unlike usual results.

It came as a shock to all including the winner, John Milton, with only 34 points which included two shots worthy of mention.

After his drive on the 7th found trouble and unable to make the ladies tee his preferred lie looked inviting for a solid wack only to have the ball roll off the mark on his downswing resulting in a huge divot and another hit of only 15 metres.

Plenty of comment from all four in the group but that wasn’t the end of the story for the ‘punters pal’.

On the 16th John teed up only to have the ball roll off as he made a monster swing to see the drive dribble 20 yards in behind the practise green. It didn’t end there, four good shots later saw the likeable larrikin walk off with five for two points.

That didn’t end the laughter for the foursome as Andrew Norton-Knight had his partners in stitches after a very solid drive on the 13th hole.

Looking to ‘hit the green’ in two Andrew had a quick look early for the ball to roll half a centre metre then back into its original lie. Like his buggy partner later he did get a five for two points.

That’s what vets is all about, plenty of fresh air, exercise, a bit of fun with excellent likeable company playing two very good courses in Forbes and Parkes.

That was emphasised during presentations with Peter Barnes welcoming new members while noting the return of others who have been missing for a number of reasons in recent weeks.

Stephen McAlister is one new Forbes vets member on the scene to collect the runners-up trophy with 33 points while back from ‘holidays’ was yet another Forbes trophy hunter with Brian Clarke taking home the encouragement award.

With 20 starters Forbes won the twin town shield (again) with 194 points from their best six individual scores. Parkes, 13 players scored 176 points.

Ball sweep to 28 points on a count-back. 32 Lex Hodges (P), Les Little, Bede Tooth, Stuart French (F), 31 John Dwyer (P), Andrew Norton-Knight (F), 30 Greg Diener (P), Barry Parker, Adam Andrews (F), 29 Nym Dziuba (P), Bruce Chandler (F), 28 Barry Shine (F).

Nearest the pins, 9th A grade Andrew Moon (F), B grade Adam Andrews (F), 18th A grade Peter Boschman (P), B nil.

Thursday’s play will be in Parkes, noms from 9am for a 9.30 am shot gun start. Next Lachlan Valley 18 holes in Condobolin on July 16.

Warwick Judge has turned results for the Tuesday social 12 hole golf comp on its head taking out the winners ‘burner’ with 27 points last week while Ted Morgan was next best posting 24 points while the foursome of Ken Sanderson, Ken Walton, Andrew Norton-Knight and Alex Mackinnon all scored 22 points.

Showing form Warwick has jumped to the lead of the June Top Dog award leading with 72 points from Alex Mackinnon 68, Ted Morgan 67 and Dennis McGroder 63.

It looks likely they will fight out the ‘cash’ with only one round remaining. However, regardless of earlier results everyone is invited to play Tuesday, ball toss at 9am for partners.

Ann Simmons, Veronica Rebellato, Debbie Tilley and Jenny Fletcher on the course. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

LADIES GOLF

Welcome for the catch up this week with ladies golf. Played Wednesday 24th was Stableford and cake day.

Div 1 winner was Wendy Simmons with 35 points on count-back from Heather Davidson also with 35 points .

Division 2 winner was Debbie Tilley with 36 points with next best Sally Perry with 33.

Ball winners for this match were Heather Davidson, Sally Perry, Colleen Venables, Jill Cripps and Kerry Stirling.

On winners were Ev Uphill on the 9th hole and Ann-Maree Gaffney on the 18th.

Ladies Foursomes Championships was played on Saturday 27th. Played over 27holes our winners in Scratch were Carolyn and Brianna Duncan with 140 and Ev Uphill and Robin Lyell with 146. Handicap winners were Ev Uphill and Robin Lyell with next best Lynn Kennedy and Jill Cripps. Nearest to the pins were Robin Lyell on the 9th and Carolyn Duncan on the 18th green .

Matches set down for play this coming week is an 18 hole stroke and Flag Event sponsored by Kerry Stirling and Mary Ewing to be played July 1st then Saturday 4th another stroke 5th Rd of GNSW Medal and Goodwill plate sponsored by Rose Carroll in 2 Divisions.

Until next week, good golfing everyone.