Reared at Coonamble from where he had a relatively short but successful career as a jockey, Danny Williams is now a highly regarded trainer at Goulburn.

Williams likes bringing horses back for central west meetings and on Monday he had a winning double at Warren with Winning Emotions and Dubbo Boy.

Bred and owned by Bill Kelly from Dubbo, the appropriately named Dubbo Boy (Mikayla Weir, $10) produced a big finish down the outside to win the 1000 metres The Marra Benchmark 58 Handicap by almost two lengths from Denman Bandit (Nick Palmer, $7) and the leader Angie’s Sister (Izzy Neale, $6.50).

Winning Emotions (Clayton Gallagher, $3.30) also finished fast from a long way back to beat Ode So Much (Olivia Dalton, $5.50) and Ready For Lift Off (Jacob Stiff, $91) in the 1200 metres Nevertire Benchmark 58 Handicap.

Melissa Harrison has her team going extra well and yet another winner for the Forbes trainer when King Cornelius won the stayers race at Warren, the 2400 metres Oxley Benchmark 58 Handicap.

Before coming to Forbes, King Cornelius after winning at Coffs Harbour in December 2024 has been unplaced at 11 successive starts in Victoria.

First up for Melissa Harrison, King Cornelius (Clayton Gallagher, $4.40) raced in last position and in the straight reeled in the opposition to win by over three lengths from Legs Power (Mikayla Weir, $2.80) and the leader Tavijewel (Izzy Neale, $2.70 favourite).

Riding for Scone trainer Rod Northam, apprentice Anna Weatherlake not only had her career first winner Twice Az Cool but completed a winning double aboard Saintly Sands.

Finishing well on the inside, Twice Az Cool ($3.40) hit the lead close to home for a half length win over Miss Peony (Mikayla Weir, $6) and Harvey’s Turn (Kody Nestor, $8) in the 1200 metres Cathundal Maiden Handicap while Saintly Sands ($3.40 favourite) was very well ridden by Anna Weatherlake when sprinting home along the rails from a long way back to beat Exorbitant Miss (Mikayla Weir, $9.50) and Godwits (Liam Blanch, $41) in the 1600 metres Mount Foster Class 1 & Maiden Plate.

Other winners at Warren were May Be Bubbles ($3.70 favourite) ridden by Zoe Hunt for Mudgee trainer David Smith, Snow Dog (Hollie Hull, $19) trained by Connie Greig) and the Lyle Chandler trained Andale Andale (Donovan Dillon, $3.70).

Warren will next host the transferred Coonamble meeting on Sunday 14 June.

Meanwhile, racing this week at Dubbo (Friday), Parkes (Saturday) and Gulgong on Sunday.