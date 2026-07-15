Harry Redfern has completed his first Hattah Desert Race – and a podium finish too.

Just nine years old, the motocross rider put himself to the test in the famed enduro challenge and completed five laps of the track to claim third in his class, the seven to nine years 65cc.

Mum Haylee Redfern said Harry first heard about Hattah through neighbour Charlie Walder and quickly set his sights on tackling one of Australia's most iconic off-road events.

So well-regarded is the event that securing a place on the grid is an achievement in itself, and the Redfern family were grateful for the support of their fellow Condobolin riders and experienced Hattah competitors throughout the weekend.

While Harry is no stranger to competition on motocross tracks around the Central West, the Hattah Desert Race presented an entirely different challenge.

The demanding 15-kilometre circuit tested riders with everything from fast open sections and sweeping straights to tight turns, sandy stretches, hills and scrub-lined trails.

“It was definitely an eye-opener for us,” Haylee said.

More than 120 junior riders, aged seven to 13 and competing on 65cc and 85cc machines, started together.

Already renowned for its desert sand and red dirt, the course was made even tougher by wet weather in the lead-up to the event.

Completing five laps of the circuit in about one hour and 20 minutes was a significant step up for Harry.

At a typical motocross meeting he would spend only around 30 minutes on the bike across three races, making the endurance demands of Hattah a new experience.

Strategic pit stops also played a crucial role, with Harry needing to manage fuel, grab a quick drink and get back out on course as efficiently as possible.

Despite taking several tumbles as deep ruts formed throughout the track, the young rider showed plenty of determination, picking up his bike and pressing on each time.

Just completing the race was something to celebrate – placing was a real thrill and Harry’s already got his sights set on doing it all again in 2026.