Haylee Redfern has taken the next step in her decorated kettlebell sport career, claiming her first world championship in the elite 20kg category at the World Kettlebell Sport Federation Championships in Moldova.

The Forbes athlete struck gold in the women's two-arm long cycle after years of building towards competing with the heavier kettlebells on the world stage.

"I've been lifting the 20kg in competition for three years – that's how long it's taken me to get to a point where I thought that I would be competitive enough at a world level," Redfern said.

Opening her campaign in her signature event, Redfern completed 55 repetitions in the 10-minute lift to secure the world title.

"I had been hitting a lot better numbers in training but in saying that too the best I competed this year was 60 reps – I got 55 at worlds," she said.

"They're completely different kettlebells, completely different environment, different temperatures, so I wasn't far off."

More than 510 athletes from 27 countries competed at the championships, with Australia fielding a team of 18 lifters that finished third overall.

Preparing for the event meant more than just physical training, with Redfern ensuring she was ready to compete at any time despite the significant time difference.

"You've got to be ready for anything," she said.

Redfern backed up her opening-day success with another strong performance on day two, claiming silver in the masters one-arm long cycle with the 16kg kettlebell after recording 131 repetitions.

The result completed an Australian clean sweep of the podium.

"One-arm long cycle is a really hotly contested event so for Australia to podium first, second and third in that is really, really good," she said.

Later that day, Redfern returned to competition just six hours later for the relay event, where Australia's three-member team lifted 20kg kettlebells for three-minute maximum-effort sets to claim bronze.

"It takes its toll but everyone's in the same boat, it's just the sport – you adapt to it," she said.

"You do the prep at home too, you train different scenarios."

Redfern stepped up again for an outstanding performance on the final day, producing a dramatic victory in the 30-minute masters event with the 16kg kettlebell.

Despite the battle with the fatigue after the long days at the venue supporting her Australian teammates, Redfern was lift-for-lift against the best in the world as the clock counted down.

She completed 388 repetitions to claim gold by a single lift.

Redfern said her training focuses almost exclusively on doubles, with two coaches working together to develop a program that gives her the ability to switch and compete in the one-arm as well.

Redfern has already turned her attention to her next challenge, with flights booked for the USKF World Championships in India later this year following the State of Origin in August and national championships in September.

She doesn't take a minute of any of this for granted.

"I've won before but no matter how many times you win it's always special," she said.

"It's always a special feeling to know that your hard work's paid off."