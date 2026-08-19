The Forbes Squash Club’s annual championship finals were held last Friday night 14 August.

After two weeks of very competitive squash, with some very close matches, we were left with about a dozen finals matches to be played.

The crowd of spectators and keen supporters arrived, dined on delicious pizzas galore and no doubt like me expected some entertaining squash which we definitely got.

Grand final results were:

Men's A: Henry Kross defeated Max Jones over three sets.

B: Talented Parkes lad Lockie Jones beat Forbes’ Blaire Thomas over a four set thriller that really got spectators cheering, scores were; 15-12, 15-10, 13-15 and 16-14.

C: Little Lucas Jones also a Parkes boy played an amazing game for his age but lost to a solid performance by his opponent Brad Hardy.

Women's A: George Lane won over Shanna Nock.

B: Alex Bayley lost set one 13-15 to Christine Cogswell but Alex then zoomed home with straight sets 15-10, 15-7, 15-7.

C: Lindy Cowhan defeated Lucy Robinson in four sets.

The junior finals match was a mixed gender event between promising talents Danielle Hornery and Robey McMillan. Robey scored 15, 15, 6, and 15 to Danielle’s 8, 9, 15, and 7.

Back draw plate event finals were equal crowd pleasers.

Men's A: Sam Horney defeated Dan Bayley 3-0.

B: Tireless runner Max Ridley overcame equally tireless runner Dave West over five grueling sets.

C: Noah Brown overcame Sebastian Markwort 15-7 set four after losing set three 16-18.

Matches leading up to finals were played Wednesday and Thursday August 12 and 13.

Ladies: Chris Cogswell v Ellie Schofield 3-0, Alex Bayley v Ellie Schofield 3-0, George Lane v Claire Bayley 3-0.

Men's: Lawry Brayne v Dave West 0-3, Cooper Jones v Dan Bayley 2-3, Sam Hornery v Austen Brown in a ripper five setter where Sam nailed sets 1 and 2; 18-16, 15-7, Austen hit back grabbing sets 3 and 4; 15-12 , 15-10 but Sam was back with a touché set 5; 15-12 for victory. Dennis Haynes v Bradman Hardy 1-3, Lockie Jones v Scott Webb 3-0, Jay Kross v Max Jones 1-3, Henry Kross v Darryn Piper 3-0 in the tightest match and highest skill level of these Championships, Lucas Jones v Tim Welsh 3-1, Cam Dale v Blair Thomas 0-3, Juniors; Robey McMillan v Georgia Bayley 3-0, Ollie Bayley v Georgia Bayley 3-1, Robey McMillan v Ollie Bayley 3-0.

Big thanks to all participants, committee members, scorers and referees for ensuring the successful running or our championships.

And thanks to all who attended for making the evening so special. Normal comp resumed Wednesday night August 19.