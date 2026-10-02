Hey, Strudwick take first Trilogy honours

The final round of the highly successful Agricultural Equipment Holdings (AEH) Sand Greens Trilogy has concluded at Bogan Gate. Owner of AEH Central NSW group David and Renee Thompson were on course to hand over the trophies to the well-deserved winners. Rob Hey from Parkes was crowned the inaugural winner of the scratch event, followed by Trangie's Blake Dennis. In third place was Manildra's Angus Griffith and fourth Nyngan's Greg Matheson. Congratulations to the two Trundle players who were fighting it out for the handicap trophy with the eventual winner the man with nerves of steel Cameron Strudwick, taking the glory by one shot from Mr Consistent Austin Randall. Well done guys. In third place was Nyngan's Greg Matheson and the wiry veteran from Warren Ric (Doc) Smith in fourth, from a countback from Peak Hill's Tim Bell. AEH Central NSW group owner David Thompson (right) congratulated handicap winner Cameron Strudwick. Players from Caragabal in the south to Trangie in the north were involved in this year's trilogy. A big thank you to the captains from Trundle, Peak Hill and Bogan Gate, also Bella Campbell for your help in the AI side of the reports. Finally a big thank you to the AEH group for your support of the small towns involved in the first year of a highly successful sand greens trilogy. The total standings for the event are as follows: Scratch 1 Rob Hey, Parkes 222; 2 Blake Dennis, Trangie 230; 3 Angus Griffith, Manildra 231; 4 Greg Matheson, Nyngan 237; 5 Brendan Smith, Nyngan 241; 6 Ric Smith, Tottenham 243; 7 Tim Bell, Peak Hill 249; 8 Austin Randall, Trundle 251; 9 Jim Carty, West Wyalong 254; 10 Terry Galvin, Trundle 258; 11 Ian Westcott, Peak Hill 259; 12 Glen Pepper, Bogan Gate 264; 13 Greg Diener, Peak Hill 264; 14 Greg Baker, Albert 268; 15 Ryan Burley, Trundle 268; 16 Mark Mortimer, Albert 269; 17 Matthew Edwards, Albert 270; 18 David Turner, Trundle 270; 19 Nathan Holcroft, Manildra 273; 20 Brendon Bennett, Parkes 277; 21 Cameron Strudwick, Trundle 281; 22 Wayne Taunton, Trundle 284; 23 Trevor Griffith, Manildra 286; 24 Jay Horsburgh, Trundle 287; 25 Neville Jones, Albert 301; 26 Ian Dietrich, Peak Hill 312; 27 Sam Horsburgh, Trundle 317. Handicap 1 Cameron Strudwick, Trundle 206; 2 Austin Randall, Trundle 207; 3 Greg Matheson, Nyngan 215; 4 (countback) Ric Smith, Tottenham 218; 5 Tim Bell, Peak Hill 218; 6 Jim Carty, West Wyalong 219; 7 Greg Baker, Albert 219; 8 Neville Jones, Albert 219; 9 Ryan Burley, Trundle 219; 10 Angus Griffith, Manildra 221; 11 Rob Hey, Parkes 221; 12 Jay Horsburgh, Trundle 222; 13 Blake Dennis, Trangie 225; 14 Mark Mortimer, Albert 225; 15 Ian Westcott, Peak Hill 226; 16 Nathan Holcroft, Manildra 229; 17 Terry Galvin, Trundle 230; 18 Brendan Smith, Nyngan 230; 19 Greg Diener, Peak Hill 232; 20 Brendon Bennett, Parkes 233; 21 Wayne Taunton, Trundle 233; 22 Glen Pepper, Bogan Gate 234; 23 Matthew Edwards, Albert 236; 24 David Turner, Trundle 238; 25 Trevor Griffith, Manildra 242; 26 Sam Horsburgh, Trundle 244; 27 Ian Dietrich, Peak Hill 252.