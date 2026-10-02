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Hey, Strudwick take first Trilogy honours

<p>Rob Hey (centre) from Parkes was crowned the inaugural winner of the AEH Sand Greens Trilogy scratch event, his prize presented to him by AEH Central NSW group owner David Thompson (right).</p>\\n
<p>Rob Hey (centre) from Parkes was crowned the inaugural winner of the AEH Sand Greens Trilogy scratch event, his prize presented to him by AEH Central NSW group owner David Thompson (right).</p>\\n

Rob Hey (centre) from Parkes was crowned the inaugural winner of the AEH Sand Greens Trilogy scratch event, his prize presented to him by AEH Central NSW group owner David Thompson (right).

It was a triumphant first AEH Sand Greens Trilogy at Bogan Gate
October 2, 2026 • 06:36

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