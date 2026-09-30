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Harrison takes momentum into spring racing season

<p>Melissa Harrison is getting Pattera and several other horses from her stable ready for the Forbes Spring Races.</p>\\n
<p>Melissa Harrison is getting Pattera and several other horses from her stable ready for the Forbes Spring Races.</p>\\n

Melissa Harrison is getting Pattera and several other horses from her stable ready for the Forbes Spring Races.

Local trainer Melissa Harrison is looking to maintain her on-track success after sold results.
Brendan McCool
September 30, 2026 • 10:45

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