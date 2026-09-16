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Mark your calendar, it's racing time

<p>The David Blundell, Gundagai trained Shafty won the 2000 metres Cultiv8 Financials Grenfell Cup by a half neck at the 2024 Grenfell Jockey Club Races. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>The David Blundell, Gundagai trained Shafty won the 2000 metres Cultiv8 Financials Grenfell Cup by a half neck at the 2024 Grenfell Jockey Club Races. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

The David Blundell, Gundagai trained Shafty won the 2000 metres Cultiv8 Financials Grenfell Cup by a half neck at the 2024 Grenfell Jockey Club Races. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Excitement builds for the 2026 Jockey Club Races
September 16, 2026 • 04:00

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