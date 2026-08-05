In a thrilling finish, the Mack Griffith, Mudgee-trained Voracious arrived in the final stride on Sunday to win the $50,000 Bankstown Sports Club “Big Dance Eligibility” Forbes Cup.

Part of a four-win haul for jockey Jean Van Overmeire at the very successful meeting hosted by Forbes Jockey Club, Voracious settled behind the leading pack with Epaullo Creed and Walking Painting showing the way in the 1600 metres Cup.

Overmeire timed his run to perfection and Voracious ($5 to $7.50) edged out Flying From Above (Heavalon Van Der Hoven, $8) by a short half head with Zouna (Donovan Dillon, $4.20 equal favourite) in third place, ahead of Acheson (Jessica Brookes, $4.80).

To the disappointment of her many supporters, local trainer Melissa Harrison missed out collecting the major prize when the photo finish went against Strassman in the 1400 metres Club Forbes Showcase Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap.

Ridden by the Forbes apprentice Jess Del Frari, Strassman ($10) from a handy position took the lead in the straight and while the majority of on course racegoers and Sky viewers thought Strassman had won, the photo showed otherwise with the Peter Cornish, Orange trained Divine Conclusion (Jean Van Overmeire, $9) getting the verdict by a short half head while Cool As Popeye (Quayd Krogh, $4.40 equal favourite) was a length away third.

Melissa Harrison made a big contribution to the meeting, sponsoring a race and at her expense, inviting many of her stable clients to lunch and other associated events.

The 1100 metres Harrison Racing Showcase Country Boosted Maiden Plate was won by the heavily backed, Mack Griffith trained Colly Blue (Jean Van Overmeire, $1.75) which scored by almost a length from Tampa Bay (Donovan Dillon, $6.50) and Reds Express (Damon Budler, $14).

Frank Mulligan from Club Sydney and John Rennick from Forbes Jockey Club congratulate Ben Hall Bullet winner Atmospheric Rock ridden by Dale Cole.

Reared at Forbes and now apprenticed to leading Goulburn trainer Danny Williams, Dale Cole on the Williams-trained Atmospheric Rock was cheered home by family and friends when winning the feature Sprint, the 1200 metres Club Sydney-Amazing Ben Hall Bullet.

From back in the field Atmospheric Rock (Dale Cole, $3.60) swooped on the outside to beat Micro Mikki (Izzy Neale, $3 favourite) and Marvel Man (Jacob Stiff, $6).

Punters were off to a good start at Forbes when the Keith Dryden & Libby Snowden, Canberra trained Restless Spirit (Damon Budler) after being backed from $3 to $2.25 favourite) ran down Trofeo (Quayd Krogh, $14) to win by a length with Distant Stripes (Bradley Vale, $14) third in the 1300 metres Walker Family Showcase Super Maiden Handicap.

Last start Warren winner Tropic from the Kylie Kennedy stable at Narromine, had Jean Van Overmeire in the saddle at Forbes in the 1100 metres Tom Molloy Service To Racing Showcase Class 2 Handicap and starting at $21 finished strongly to win from Bolo Miss (Amy McLucas, $6) and There She Goes (Mathew Cahill, $81).

First season trainer Todd Smith from Dubbo continued on his winning way when The Confidante took out the 1400 metres Forbes Scrap Metal Showcase Class 1 Handicap.

The big group of owners associated with the Brett Robb trained Proper Twelve (Donovan Dillon, $3.70) were heading to the payout queues however with a late surge The Confidante (Izzy Neale, $20) won by a short half head with Nielsen Park (Jean Van Overmeire, $10) a handy third.

Finishing quickly from well back, the Tom Wilson, Queanbeyan trained Bella Piazza (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $5) beat Litlfela (Donovan Dillon, $8) and Grey Belief (Clayton Gallagher, $2 to $1.95 favourite) in the Carlton & United Breweries Amazing Forbes Showcase Maiden Plate.

Forbes will next race on Saturday 10 October.

Meanwhile, Louth Cup on Saturday and Dubbo on Monday.